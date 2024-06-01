Logan Paul Ignites Family Feud, Challenges Brother Jake Paul Amidst Delayed Mike Tyson Fight: “We Can Settle This”

Logan Paul wants to replace Mike Tyson in the fight against Jake Paul following ‘Iron’ Mike’s recent hospital scare. The 57-year-old had to be taken to a hospital to treat an ulcer flare-up following a cross-country flight. Keeping his health in mind, the younger Paul brother posted a video about postponing the fight. However, Logan Paul wants to set the record straight for his baby brother.

After hearing news of Mike Tyson pulling out of the fight, ‘The Maverick’ posted a photo of himself and Jake on X, calling him out to a fight.

“So Mike Tyson’s out? I’ll step in and we can settle this once and for all @jakepaul”

So Mike Tyson’s out? I’ll step in and we can settle this once and for all @jakepaul pic.twitter.com/AyjmzSEWJV — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) June 1, 2024

Logan Paul and Jake Paul had a big falling out back in 2017 and dropped diss tracks aimed at each other, as siblings often do. However, since then, they have become a close-knit duo. But fans would love to watch this fight to see which Paul brother was the better boxer and the marketing genius that Logan Paul is, he already knows it.

And of course, Jake Paul has accepted the challenge. Perhaps the ‘Problem Child’ will be better suited to fighting someone in the same age group as he. But there’s a twist to the tale.

Jake Paul accepts Logan Paul matchup but has a condition set in place for the loser

In typical brotherly fashion, Jake told Logan he would have to change his last name if he were to get knocked out by the former. However, their mother evidently doesn’t subscribe to the idea of either of them being KOed.

“Mom doesn’t want me to KO you but fuck it Loser has to change their last name #PaulVsPaul”

Mom doesn’t want me to KO you but fuck it Loser has to change their last name #PaulVsPaul https://t.co/VtD8NXbOgR — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 1, 2024

The battle of the Pauls is a fight fans have been wanting ever since they forayed into the sport of boxing. Besides, it helps that the bout would garner some serious numbers, making everyone involved richer in the process.

So will they, won’t they; we can keep asking ourselves these questions over broken rose petals but questions will continue to be asked about the legitimacy of the skills shared by the Paul brothers once they put on 12-ounce gloves.