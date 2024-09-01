MF & DAZN X Series 17 Purse: Full Payouts Reportedly Revealed for Every Fighter on the Misfits Card

Misfits and DAZN Boxing are back together with their X Series fight card, featuring an electrifying lineup of celebrity boxing. While the UFC takes a brief break today, MF & DAZN X Series 17 has taken over Dublin with another explosive installment of the X Series at the 3 Arena.

The main event went down between Danny Aarons and Danny Simpson, and subsequently, the duo is expected to bag the biggest portion of the payouts. 22-year-old YouTube sensation, Aarons who is also a close associate of KSI – the founder of MisFits boxing – took on the former Manchester United player, Danny Simpson. While Simpson does have an advantage in athleticism, when it comes to age, his YouTuber counterpart definitely had a considerable upper hand, being the younger of the two.

𝐅𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 𝐃𝐀𝐘 𝐈𝐒 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 🍿#XSeries17 | Tonight | Live on DAZN: click link in bio to buy | @MisfitsBoxing pic.twitter.com/vhoN7XK2fh — MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) August 31, 2024

As a matter of fact, the 38-year-old former footballer, Simpson was undoubtedly the main draw of the fight with fans curious enough to see how he does inside the ring. As a result of this, he is expected to make the most of the event. Now, according to NYfights.com, the immense PPV potential of the fight is supposed to warrant Simpson at least $500,000 for the fight.

Meanwhile, Aarons is expected to go home with a smaller payout share. The 22-year-old is most likely walking off with at least half of what Simpson is making – with a $300,000 check.

MF & DAZN X Series 17: Purse and bouts explained

While the above-mentioned main event served as the star attraction of the card, popular fitness guru HSTikkyTokky also made his boxing debut at X Series 17, taking on fellow debutant and former Love Island contestant, George Fensom. HSTikkyTokky here expects a $200,000 purse while his opponent, Fensom will bag most likely a sum of $150,000.

Next up was a 135-lb fight for the MF Boxing lightweight title with Deen ‘The Great’ defending his title against David ‘Yougurty’ Fogarty for $200,000 & $150,000 respectively. In addition to these bouts, UFC icon, Anderson Silva’s son Gabriel Silva was also a part of the card.

He went up against Anthony Taylor in an effort to snatch away the Misfits Boxing light heavyweight title from him. For this bout, the champ is expected to make around $200,000 while Silva will most likely get $100,000.

Ben Williams vs Warren ‘The Mechanic’ Spencer was another bout to watch out for with both fighters making around $100,000 & $150,000. Furthermore, Jake Cornish ($100,000) vs. Mike Edwards ($100,000) & DTG ($100,000) vs. Minikon ($100,000) also amped up the hype big-time while former featherweight world champion Naseem Hamed’s actor son, Samil Hamed took up boxing, following his father’s footsteps. He faced vlogger, Jesse Clarke in a welterweight bout with Hamed likely to bag $100,000 & Clarke $150,000.