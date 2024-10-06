Nate Diaz Joins ‘Drake Gang’ and Trolls Terence Crawford With a Kendrick Lamar Reference

Nate Diaz seems to have some serious beef with Terence Crawford. Either that or he’s doing everything in his power to get ‘Bud’s’ attention and secure a fight against him. The Stockton Slugger even roped in Drake and Kendrick Lamar into the trash talking.

‘Bud‘ was at UFC 306 at The Sphere and when he appeared on the big screen, it read ‘Kendrick Lamar’.

That was all the Stockton native needed to see to decide who he is supporting in the beef between the Toronto Rapper and Lamar,

“I’m trying to fight Kendrick Lamar @tbudcawford”

He then trolled the boxer further, in the most meta way possible.

“Drake gang”

Now that Nate Diaz has got a taste of the boxing money, thanks to Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal, he is now looking to secure the biggets bag of his career by taking on the bext boxer of this generation.

And so it doesn’t even matter if this beef is authentic or made up for the very hope of manifesting something.

But it’s unlikely that the #1 P4P boxer in the world takes the bait since he just said no to the biggest name in MMA.

Crawford on why he rejected McGregor

Yes, Terence Crawford recently revealed that he got an offer to fight Conor McGregor. But ‘Bud’ has no experience in MMA and after watching UFC 306 live, he may not want to get into the octagon. Mostly because he could make MMA money by sitting on his couch at home.

Jokes aside, in a recent video, he spoke about the offer and why he told McGrgegor he wasn’t interested.

“They offered me the fight and I said hell no. Man I’m not getting in no f*cking octagon with you so can be kicking me and elbowing me and s*it…He was like, ‘But we’ll make a s*it ton of money’.”



Terence Crawford turned down the two-fight (boxing and MMA) deal offered to him by Conor McGregor – saying there was no way he’d take kicks and elbows from Conor. pic.twitter.com/WUi7pSxFHA — Clocked N’ Loaded (@ClockedNload) October 3, 2024

Crawford has fought all his life in the boxing ring, with no shots below the belt. MMA is a totally different game with a hundred different elements thrown together. So it only makes sense that he’s refused a fight.

McGregor, on the other hand, seems to be fishing for his next opponent as he plans on returning to active fighting in 2025.