mobile app bar

Nate Diaz Joins ‘Drake Gang’ and Trolls Terence Crawford With a Kendrick Lamar Reference

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Nate Diaz Joins ‘Drake Gang’ and Trolls Terence Crawford With a Kendrick Lamar Reference

Nate Diaz and Terence Crawford

Credits: IMAGN

Nate Diaz seems to have some serious beef with Terence Crawford. Either that or he’s doing everything in his power to get ‘Bud’s’ attention and secure a fight against him. The Stockton Slugger even roped in Drake and Kendrick Lamar into the trash talking.

Bud‘ was at UFC 306 at The Sphere and when he appeared on the big screen, it read ‘Kendrick Lamar’.

That was all the Stockton native needed to see to decide who he is supporting in the beef between the Toronto Rapper and Lamar,

“I’m trying to fight Kendrick Lamar @tbudcawford”

He then trolled the boxer further, in the most meta way possible.

“Drake gang”

 

Now that Nate Diaz has got a taste of the boxing money, thanks to Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal, he is now looking to secure the biggets bag of his career by taking on the bext boxer of this generation.

And so it doesn’t even matter if this beef is authentic or made up for the very hope of manifesting something.

But it’s unlikely that the #1 P4P boxer in the world takes the bait since he just said no to the biggest name in MMA.

Crawford on why he rejected McGregor

Yes, Terence Crawford recently revealed that he got an offer to fight Conor McGregor. But ‘Bud’ has no experience in MMA and after watching UFC 306 live, he may not want to get into the octagon. Mostly because he could make MMA money by sitting on his couch at home.

Jokes aside, in a recent video, he spoke about the offer and why he told McGrgegor he wasn’t interested.

“They offered me the fight and I said hell no. Man I’m not getting in no f*cking octagon with you so can be kicking me and elbowing me and s*it…He was like, ‘But we’ll make a s*it ton of money’.”

Crawford has fought all his life in the boxing ring, with no shots below the belt. MMA is a totally different game with a hundred different elements thrown together. So it only makes sense that he’s refused a fight.

McGregor, on the other hand, seems to be fishing for his next opponent as he plans on returning to active fighting in 2025.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

    About the author

    Allan Binoy

    Allan Binoy

    linkedin-icon

    Allan Binoy is a MMA journalist at The SportsRush. Taken to the sport in 2015, thanks to a certain Conor McGregor, Allan has himself dabbled in the martial arts. And having graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, with a degree in English Literature, he has learnt to use his love for language to have a voice in the MMA community. Allan has been writing about the gladiatorial stories for more than three years now and has pursued excellence at a number of reputable media organizations, covering every UFC PPV in the last couple of years. In addition to this, the southpaw is also a semi-professional soccer player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

    Read more from Allan Binoy

    Share this article