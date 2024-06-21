Rafael Espinoza vs. Sergio Chirino Sanchez Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings for the Boxers Revealed Before Fight

Rafael Espinoza will look to defend his WBO featherweight championship for the first time when he faces Sergio Chirino inside the ring later today. Following his surprising win over Robeisy Ramirez, which won him the WBO featherweight championship, fans want to know how much money the boxers will make from the encounter.

When people think of big boxing fights, they always imagine the boxers being paid in 708 figures. Heck, former WBC heavyweight champ, Tyson ‘The Gypsy King’ Fury’s promoter, Bob Arum had once claimed that Fury gets “pis*ed off” even after making $100M from one fight.

But even with the Rafael Espinoza vs. Sergio Chirino fight headlining the event, a report from ‘NY Fights’ reveals that ‘El Divino’, will have to be satisfied with much smaller amount, which will stand at around $160k.

MEXICAN WARRIORS COLLIDE @Divino_Espinoza will make the first defense of his WBO Featherweight title vs @Chirino_Oax on Friday, June 21 at @FBLasVegas ✨#EspinozaChirino | On-sale May 14 pic.twitter.com/pxPx9O0gZu — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 10, 2024

The disparity between the payouts of Fury and Espinoza is quite shocking. I

But Chirino’s estimated earnings from the encounter may startle fans even more. The report also revealed that Espinoza’s rival will pocket an amount of $40k from the encounter.

Needless to say, the Rafael Espinoza vs. Sergio Chirino encounter isn’t a big-money fight.

That said, the authorities have stacked up the fight card with several other exciting encounters to provide the fans with the value they expect for their money.

Which other fights are there on the Rafael Espinoza vs. Sergio Chirino card?

Obviously, Espinoza’s fans will want him to continue his superb form and earn another victory against his Mexican rival, Chirino, thereby defending his title for the first time.

But there are several other exciting encounters lined up for the night which also might get the fans to the edge of their seats.

Rafael Espinoza vs. Sergio Chirino (12 rounds) (WBO featherweight title fight) (main event)

Andres Cortes vs. Abraham Nova (10 rounds) (junior lightweight bout)

Troy Isley vs. Javier Martinez (10 rounds) (middleweight bout)

Floyd Diaz vs. Francisco Pedroza (8 rounds) (bantamweight bout)

DJ Zamora vs. Jose Antonio Meza (8 rounds) (junior lightweight)

Steven Navarro vs. Juan Pablo Meza (6 rounds) (junior bantamweight)

Albert Gonzalez vs. Conrado Martinez (6 rounds) (featherweights)

US-based fans will be able to catch all the live action from the event on ESPN+. However, fans in the UK will have to tune into ‘Sky Sports’ to enjoy the excitement of the event. The hype related to the event indicates that its organizers will have a broad smile on their faces after its conclusion.