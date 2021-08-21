BPH vs SOB Fantasy Prediction : Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave Best Fantasy Picks for The Hundred Men’s Competition Final

BPH vs SOB Fantasy Prediction: Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave – 21 August 2021 (London). Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, and James Vince are the best fantasy picks for this game.

Birmingham Phoenix will take on Southern Brave in the final game of the Hundred Men’s Competition. The winner of this game will be crowned the champion of the tournament.

Kock and Vince are their main batsmen of Southern Brave, whereas Alex Davies has also batted well. Chris Jordan, Jake Lintott, and George Garton will handle the bowling line-up. Will Smeed and Liam Livingstone are the main batsmen of Birmingham Phoenix, whereas Moeen will be back for this game. Adam Milne, Pat Brown, and Imran Tahir will handle the bowling line-up.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the T20 domestic games played here is 168 runs. This pitch has a history of supporting the batsmen.

Match Details :

Time:- 11.00 PM, Stadium: The Lord’s, London; Live on Fancode.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Birmingham Phoenix – Will Smeed, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Tom Abell, Miles Hammond, Chris Benjamin, Ben Howell, Pat Brown, Dillon Pennington, Adam Milne, Imran Tahir.

Southern Brave – Paul Stirling, Quinton de Kock, James Vince, Alex Davies, Tim David, Ross Whiteley, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, George Garton, Tymal Mills, Jake Lintott.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Quinton de Kock, James Vince, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, and Adam Milne.

BPH vs SOB Team Wicket-Keeper

Quinton de Kock (Price 10.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. De Kock has scored 195 runs in the tournament at an average of 39.00, whereas his S/R has been 177.27. He is in terrific form with the bat.

BPH vs SOB Team Batsmen

Will Smeed (Price 9) will be our batsman from Birmingham Phoenix. Smeed scored 283 runs at an average of 31.44 in the T20 Blast, whereas he has scored 164 runs at 41.00 in the Hundred.

James Vince (Price 9.5) and Alex Davies (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from Southern Brave. Vince has scored 225 runs in the tournament at an average of 32.14, whereas Davies has scored 175 runs at 29.16. Both of them have batted well in the tournament.

BPH vs SOB Team All-Rounders

Liam Livingstone (Price 9.5) and Moeen Ali (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounders from Birmingham Phoenix. Livingstone has scored 302 runs at an average of 60.40, whereas he has scalped four wickets in bowling. Ali has scored 189 runs in the Hundred at an average of 31.50, whereas he has also scalped four wickets in bowling. Both of them are quality all-rounders.

BPH vs SOB Team Bowlers

Adam Milne (Price 9) and Pat Brown (Price 8) will be our bowlers from Birmingham Phoenix. Milne has scalped ten wickets in the Hundred so far, whereas Brown has scalped six. Both of them are genuine wicket-takers.

Jake Lintott (Price 8.5) and George Garton (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Southern Brave. Lintott scalped 15 wickets at an economy of 6.97 in the T20 Blast, whereas he has scalped 10 wickets in the Hundred. Garton has scalped nine wickets in the tournament, whereas he can contribute with the bat.

**Pick Paul Stirling or Craig Overton as your last player**

Match Prediction: Birmingham Phoenix will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Quinton de Kock and James Vince

