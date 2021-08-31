BR vs JAM Fantasy Prediction : Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs Best Fantasy Picks for CPL T20

BR vs JAM Fantasy Prediction: Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs – 1 September 2021 (St Kitts). Andre Russel, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder, and Rovman Powell will be the players to look out for in the Fantasy teams.

Barbados Royals will take on Jamaica Tallawahs in the league match of CPL 2021, aka Caribbean Premier League, which will be played at the Warner Park in St Kitts.

Barbados Royals defeated Jamaica in the last game, and they would want to continue. Charles and Phillips are the lead batsmen of the side, whereas Holder, Perera, and Mayers are their all-rounders. Mohammad Amir and Oshane Thomas will lead the pace bowling, whereas Hayden Walsh Jr is their ace spinner.

Jamaica Tallawahs would want to bounce back after their last defeat. Andre Russel is their star all-rounder, whereas Walton and Lewis will handle the top-order. Pretorius is the lead pacer, whereas Green and Permaul are their main spinners.

Pitch Report – This pitch has shown variable behaviour in the tournament so far, and it is difficult to predict its nature.

Match Details :

Time:- 4.30 AM, Stadium:- Warner Park; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Barbados Royals – Johnson Charles, Glenn Phillips, Shai Hope, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Azam Khan, Thisara Perera, Raymon Reifer, Oshane Thomas, Mohammad Amir, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Jamaica Tallawahs – Chadwick Walton, Kennar Lewis, Haider Ali, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russel, Shamarh Brooks, Chris Green, Migael Pretorius, Imran Khan, Veerasammy Permaul.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Andre Russel, Jason Holder, Mohammad Amir, Glenn Phillips, and Kennar Lewis.

BR vs JAM Team Wicket-Keeper

Shai Hope (Price 9) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Hope has scored 71 runs in CPL 2021, and he will bat at the top-order.

BR vs JAM Team Batsmen

Glenn Phillips (Price 9.5) will be our batsman from the Barbados Royals. Phillips scored 500 runs in the T20 Blast at an average of 55.55, whereas he had an S/R of 163.39. He is a world-class player and scored a half-century in the last game.

Rovman Powell (Price 9) and Kennar Lewis (Price 8) will be our batsmen from the Jamaica Tallawahs. Powell has scored 47 runs in CPL 2021, whereas he has scalped a wicket in bowling. Lewis scored 113 runs at a strike-rate of 182.25 in the T10 League, whereas he has scored 58 runs in CPL 2021. Both of them play aggressive cricket.

BR vs JAM Team All-Rounders

Andre Russel (Price 10.5) will be our all-rounder from the Jamaica Tallawahs. Russel scored 163 runs at a strike-rate of 155.23 in IPL 2021, whereas he scalped seven wickets in bowling. He scored the fastest ever half-century of CPL in the opening game.

Jason Holder (Price 9.5) and Raymon Reifer (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from the Barbados Royals. Holder scored 192 runs at a strike-rate of 140.14 last season, whereas he scalped ten wickets in bowling. He has scored 25 runs and has scalped two wickets this season. Reifer scalped eight wickets in the last season, whereas he has scalped three wickets in one game this season.

BR vs JAM Team Bowlers

Mohammad Amir (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from the Barbados Royals. Amir is a veteran of 230 T20 wickets, whereas he has scalped six wickets in CPL 2021.

Chris Green (Price 8.5) and Migael Pretorius (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Jamaica Tallawahs. Green scalped nine wickets in CPL 2020 at an economy of 5.68, whereas Pretorius scalped six wickets in the CSA T20 Challenge. Both of them have bowled well in CPL 2021 so far.

**Pick Oshane Thomas or Chadwick Walton as your last player**

Match Prediction: Jamaica Tallawahs will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Andre Russel and Jason Holder

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Glenn Phillips and Rovman Powell

