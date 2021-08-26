BR vs SKN Fantasy Prediction : Barbados Royals vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots Best Fantasy Picks for CPL T20

BR vs SKN Fantasy Prediction: Barbados Royals vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots – 27 July 2021 (St Kitts). Evin Lewis, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder, and Fabian Allen will be the players to look out for in the Fantasy teams.

Barbados Royals will take on St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the league match of IPL 2021, aka Caribbean Premier League, which will be played at the Warner Park in St Kitts.

Barbados Royals could not play well last season, and they need to bounce back this year. Charles and Phillips are the lead batsmen of the side, whereas Holder, Perera, and Mayers are their all-rounders. Mohammad Amir and Raymon Reifer will lead the pace bowling, whereas Hayden Walsh Jr is their ace spinner.

St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, on the other hand, were at the bottom position last season. Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis are the star batsmen of the side, whereas Fabian Allen and DJ Bravo are their leading all-rounders. The pace bowling will be lead by Emrit and Cottrell, whereas Fawad Ahmed will take care of spin.

Pitch Report – This pitch has been helpful for bowling, with the average 1st innings T20I score being 136 runs.

Total T20I Games Played: 7; Bat 1st Won: 2; Bat 2nd Won: 5

Match Details :

Time:- 4.30 AM, Stadium:- Warner Park; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Barbados Royals – Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Azam Khan, Thisara Perera, Raymon Reifer, Mohammad Amir, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse.

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots – Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Asif Ali, Joshua da Silva, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, DJ Bravo, Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell, Fawad Ahmed, Jon Russ-Jaggesar.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Glenn Phillips, Hayden Walsh, and Jason Holder.

BR vs SKN Team Wicket-Keeper

Shai Hope (Price 9) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Hope is a technically stable player, whereas the aspect of his opening makes him a perfect pick.

BR vs SKN Team Batsmen

Evin Lewis (Price 9.5) and Chris Gayle (Price 9.5) will be our batsmen from St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Lewis scored 235 runs at an average of 26.11 last season, whereas Gayle is a veteran of over 14000 T20 runs. Both of them are T20 veterans, and they are experienced enough to play on these tracks.

Glenn Phillips (Price 9.5) and Johnson Charles (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Barbados Royals. Phillips scored 500 runs in the T20 Blast at an average of 55.55, whereas he had an S/R of 163.39. Charles scored 214 runs at an average of 21.40 last season, whereas he had a strike-rate of 115.05. Both of them are destructive players, and they will bat at the top-order.

BR vs SKN Team All-Rounders

Jason Holder (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the Barbados Royals. Holder scored 192 runs at a strike-rate of 140.14, whereas he scalped ten wickets in bowling. He will play a huge role on these wickets.

Fabian Allen (Price 9) and DJ Bravo (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Allen has scalped 20 T20I wickets at an economy of 7.21, whereas he is a big hitter of the ball. Bravo has scalped 17 T20I wickets this year at an economy of 6.95, whereas he can contribute with the bat too.

BR vs SKN Team Bowlers

Fawad Ahmed (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Ahmed scalped 15 wickets in BBL10 at an economy of 7.71, whereas the pitch here will support him.

Hayden Walsh Jr (Price 9) will be our bowler from the Barbados Royals. Walsh has been brilliant this season with 12 T20I wickets, whereas his economy has been 6.88. He is a genuine wicket-taker.

**Pick Mohammad Amir or Jon Russ-Jagessar as your last player**

Match Prediction: St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Jason Holder and Evin Lewis

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Glenn Phillips and Hayden Walsh Jr

