BR vs SLK Fantasy Prediction : Barbados Royals vs St Lucia Kings Best Fantasy Picks for CPL T20

BR vs SLK Fantasy Prediction: Barbados Royals vs St Lucia Kings – 12 September 2021 (St Kitts). Roston Chase, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Phillips, and Mohammad Amir will be the players to look out for in the Fantasy teams.

Barbados Royals will take on St Lucia Kings in the league match of CPL 2021, aka Caribbean Premier League, which will be played at the Warner Park in St Kitts.

Barbados Royals have won two of their nine games, and they are out of the tournament. Johnson Charles is the highest wicket-taker of the side, whereas Amir is their best wicket-taker. The rest of the players have not been great in the tournament.

St Lucia Kings have won five of their nine games, and they need to win this game. Roston Chase is in brilliant form, whereas Faf and David have also batted well. The bowling will be lead by Kesrick Williams and Jeavor Royal.

Pitch Report – This pitch has shown variable behaviour in the tournament so far, and it is difficult to predict its nature. The batting is not easy on this track.

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Warner Park; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Barbados Royals – Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder, Thisara Perera, Nyeem Young, Hayden Walsh, Joshua Bishop, Jake Lintott, Mohammad Amir.

St Lucia Kings – Andre Fletcher, Faf du Plessis, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Tim David, David Wiese, Kemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Kadeem Alleyne, Jeavor Royal, Kesrick Williams.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Roston Chase, Faf du Plessis, Jeavor Royal, Mohammad Amir, and Kesrick Williams.

BR vs SLK Team Wicket-Keeper

Pick any one of Andre Fletcher or Shai Hope in this game, both of them are top-order players.

BR vs SLK Team Batsmen

Faf du Plessis (Price 10) and Tim David (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the St Lucia Kings. Faf has scored 277 runs in the tournament at an average of 34.62, whereas David has scored 221 runs at 36.83. Both of them are excellent players.

Glenn Phillips (Price 9.5) and Johnson Charles (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Barbados Royals. Phillips has scored 174 runs in the tournament at an average of 21.75, whereas Charles has scored 200 runs. Both of them are top-order players.

BR vs SLK Team All-Rounders

Roston Chase (Price 10) and David Wiese (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the St Lucia Kings. Chase has scored 311 runs in the tournament at an average of 51.83, whereas he has scalped eight wickets in bowling. He is in terrific form this season. Wiese scalped a fifer in the last game, and he can contribute with the bat as well.

BR vs SLK Team Bowlers

Kesrick Williams (Price 8.5) and Jeavor Royal (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the St Lucia Kings. Williams has scored 10 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 8.62, whereas Royal has scored 12 wickets at 7.22. Both of them are brilliant wicket-takers.

Mohammad Amir (Price 9) and Nyeem Young (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Barbados Royals. Young has scalped eight wickets in five games, whereas Amir scalped 11 wickets at an economy of 6.12. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: St Lucia Kings will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sunil Narine

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Faf du Plessis and Glenn Phillips

