BR vs TKR Fantasy Prediction : Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Best Fantasy Picks for CPL T20

BR vs TKR Fantasy Prediction: Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders – 9 September 2021 (St Kitts). Glenn Phillips, Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, and Ravi Rampaul will be the players to look out for in the Fantasy teams.

Barbados Royals will take on Trinbago Knight Riders in the league match of CPL 2021, aka Caribbean Premier League, which will be played at the Warner Park in St Kitts.

Barbados Royals have won two of their seven games, and they would want to take morale from the last win. Azam Khan and Phillips are the lead batsmen of the side, whereas Reifer has been their best wicket-taker. This team has been doing a lot of changes in their team.

Trinbago Knight Riders have won four of their seven games, and they wound want to make momentum. Simmons and Munro proved their form in the last game, whereas Siefert and Pollard are looking brilliant. The pace bowling will be lead by Rampaul and Ali Khan, whereas Hosein and Narine will take care of spin.

Pitch Report – This pitch has shown variable behaviour in the tournament so far, and it is difficult to predict its nature. The batting is not easy on this track.

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Warner Park; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Barbados Royals – Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Smit Patel, Glenn Phillips, Azam Khan, Jason Holder, Raymon Reifer, Nyeem Young, Ashley Nurse, Jake Lintott, Mohammad Amir.

Trinbago Knight Riders – Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert, Denesh Ramdin, Kieron Pollard, Isuru Udana, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Ali Khan.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Glenn Phillips, Sunil Narine, Ravi Rampaul, Raymon Reifer, and Lendl Simmons.

BR vs TKR Team Wicket-Keeper

Tim Seifert (Price 9) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Seifert has scored 143 runs at an average of 35.75, and he is the best pick in this category.

BR vs TKR Team Batsmen

Colin Munro (Price 9.5) and Lendl Simmons (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Trinbago Knight Riders. Munro scored 207 runs at an average of 34.50 last season, whereas Simmons scored 356 runs at 39.55. In CPL 2021, Munro has scored 142 runs, whereas Simmons has scored 158 runs. Both of them are talented players.

Glenn Phillips (Price 9.5) will be our batsman from the Barbados Royals. Phillips scored 500 runs in the T20 Blast at an average of 55.55, whereas he had a S/R of 163.39. He is a world-class player and has scored 172 runs at 28.66 in CPL 2021.

BR vs TKR Team All-Rounders

Raymon Reifer (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Barbados Royals. Reifer scalped eight wickets last season, whereas he has scalped seven wickets this season. He is a brilliant left-arm pacer.

Sunil Narine (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the Trinbago Knight Riders. Narine has scalped nine wickets at an economy of 4.39, whereas he can open the innings. He is a T20 specialist player.

BR vs TKR Team Bowlers

Ravi Rampaul (Price 9), Akeal Hosein (Price 8.5), and Ali Khan (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Trinbago Knight Riders. Rampaul has scalped 17 wickets in CPL 2021 at an economy of 7.46, whereas Hosein has scalped nine wickets at 4.39. Ali Khan bowled his best CPL spell in the last game. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Nyeem Young (Price 8.5) and Jake Lintott (Price 8) will be our bowler from the Barbados Royals. Young has scalped seven wickets in just three games, whereas his economy has been 7.68. Lintott scalped 15 wickets at an economy of 7.06 in the T20 Blast, whereas he has scalped four wickets in CPL 2021.

**If Trinbago bats first, pick Kieron Pollard instead of Ali Khan**

Match Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sunil Narine

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Ravi Rampaul and Akeal Hosein

