BRI vs BICA Fantasy Prediction : Britannia CC vs Berlin International Cricket Academy Best Fantasy Team for ECS T10 Dresden

BRI vs BICA Fantasy Prediction: Britannia CC vs Berlin International Cricket Academy – 25 August 2021 (Dresden). Rohit Singh, Faisal Qasim, and Waqas Virk are the best fantasy picks of this game.

Britannia CC will take on Berlin International Cricket Academy in the league game of ECS Germany T10 League 2021 which, will be played in the German city of Dresden. Another week and the caravan of the ECS T10 league has reached yet another country.

Team Berlin International Cricket Academy has won two of their four games, whereas Britannia CC has won three of their six.

Pitch Report – Artificial surface will be used in the game.

Match Details :

Time:- 12.30 PM IST, Live on Fancode Stadium: Dresden Cricket Ground, Dresden.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Britannia CC – Faisal Qasim, Richard O’Grady, Waqas Virk, Rohit Singh, Vishal Panjwani, Sagar Kataria, Kashif Mahmood, Darshak Savaj, Waleed Ahmed, Arjun Reddy, Kumar Ghosh.

Berlin International Cricket Academy – Chanti Pasupuleti, Abhi Panchal, Sagar Jariwala, Kuldeep Singh, Mitul Patel, Arun Kumar, Amar Shankarappa, Chandu Nagasai, Ravi Vanukari, Sandan Chintanippu, Vaibhav Patil.

BRI vs BICA: Key Players of the Game

Britannia CC Top-3 Picks:-

Rohit Singh:- Singh has scored 178 runs in the tournament, whereas he has scalped four wickets with the ball.

Faisal Qasim Khan:- Khan has scored 59 runs in the tournament, whereas he has scalped seven wickets with the ball.

Vishal Panjwani:- Panjwani has scored 49 runs in the tournament, whereas he has scalped four wickets with the ball.

Berlin International Cricket Academy Top-2 Picks:-

Chanti Pasupuleti:- Pasupuleti has scored 116 runs in the tournament at an average of 38.66, whereas his S/R has been 190.16.

Ravi Vanukuri:- Vanukuri has scalped six wickets in the tournament, whereas his economy has been 6.20.

BRI vs BICA Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: S Kataria.

Batsmen: V Panjwani, C Pasupuleti, R Vanukuri.

All-Rounders: R Singh, F Khan, S Chantanippu, A Panchal.

Bowlers: W Virk, W Ahmed, C Nagasai.

Match Prediction: Britannia CC will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy/Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Rohit Singh and Faisal Khan

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

