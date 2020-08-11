BTC vs VCC Dream11 Prediction : Bengal Tigers Club vs Vantaa Cricket Club Best Dream 11 Team for Finnish Premier League

BTC vs VCC Dream11 Prediction: Bengal Tigers Club vs Vantaa Cricket Club– 12 August 2020 (Kerava)

Bengal Tigers Club will take on Helsinki Cricket Club in the league game of the Finnish T20 League 2020 which will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava.

Both the teams have almost played the same brand and form of cricket till now. Helsinki have won six out of their twelve games whereas Tigers have won four out of twelve games so far in the tournament. This can be a really close and important game for both sides. Helsinki Cricket Club would be the stronger team though.

Pitch Report – The pitch has shown variable behaviour throughout the tournament but still 120 will be a par score here.

Match Details :

Time:- 8.00 PM IST, Live on Fancode

Probable XI for both sides:-

Bengal Tigers Club– Muhammad Imrul Abedin, Shahed Alam, Amid Raja-Bangshi, Belayat Khan, Tonmoy Saha, Mehran Amin, Nurul Huda, Habib Al Amin, Rony Sardar, Saiful Islam, Mohammad Asaduzzaman.

Vantaa Cricket Club – Ravi Sanjeeva Kahingala, Ranuka Shiran Fernando, Nipuna Patabendi Nidelage, Nalaka Hangamuwe, Chanaka Jayasinge, Ursan Tavernier, Manoj Mahamada Achchige, Ameer Hamsa Warsha, Madura Milan Hettiarachilage, Dilip Hethumuni, Sanjeewa Peththahandi.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

N Huda, S Alam, R Shiran Fernando, T Saha, and A Hamsa Warsha.

BTC vs VCC Dream11 Wicket-Keepers

M Imrul-Abedin (Price 8.5) will be our wicket-keeper. Abedin will open the innings for his side and is the 2nd best batsman of the team. He has scored 145 runs in 11 games and will be in our team.

BTC vs VCC Dream11 Batsmen

The Batting category has not done anything significant in the tournament so far that’s why R Sanjeeva Kahingala, H Al Amin, and M Mahamada are picked to complete the mandatory 3 batsmen quota required. Mangal is a really good batsman whereas the rest two are taken just on the basis of the majority.

BTC vs VCC Dream11 All-Rounders

N Huda (Price 10) and S Alam (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounders from the Bengal side. Huda is the best batsman of the side and has scored 148 runs till now, he has picked 8 wickets with the ball as well whereas Alam picked a fifer in the last game and has picked 11 wickets till now in just 4 games so far, he is a very good batsman as well. Both of them are un-droppable options.

A Hamsa Warsha (Price 9.5) and R Shiran Fernando (Price 10) will be our all-rounders from the Vantaa side. Warsha is the best wicket-taker of the side and has taken 16 wickets so far in the tournament in just 11 games and has also scored 97 runs with the bat whereas Fernando is also a wonderful bowler and has picked 13 wickets so far in the tournament and has been really good with the bat as well. Both of them should be picked.

BTC vs VCC Dream11 Bowlers

T Saha (Price 9) and M Asaduzzaman (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Bengal side. Saha has been the best bowler of the side with 16 wickets in just 10 games so far. He has been the third-best batsman of the side too and he just cannot be dropped from the team whereas Asaduzzaman has picked 6 wickets so far in just 5 games. This duo should be picked.

M Milan Hettiarachillage (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from the Vantaa side and will complete our squad. He has picked 8 wickets so far and is a decent enough player to be in the team.

Match Prediction: Vantaa Cricket Club will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

T Saha and R Shiran Fernando

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + N Huda and A Hamsa Warsha

SportsRush Small-League Dream 11 Team for the Game

