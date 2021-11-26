Century on Test debut for India: List of Debut century in Test cricket by Indian batsmen

List of Debut century in Test cricket by Indian batsmen: Shreyas Iyer became the 16th Indian batsman to score a century on his test debut.

Making a test debut for your country is itself an achievement, but if you can score a century, it is the icing on the cake. Shreyas Iyer made his test debut against New Zealand in Kanpur, and he made it memorable. He scored a fabulous century from a very tough situation. Iyer got off the mark in a scratchy fashion, but he took the full use of his chances.

He completed his century in 157 balls and helped India to reach a competitive total. After performing brilliantly in the domestic circuit, Iyer got his chance on the test side. Shreyas became the 16th Indian player to score a century on test debut. He was awarded his debut cap by Sunil Gavaskar before the Kanpur test.

List of Debut century in Test cricket by Indian batsmen

Lala Amarnath was the first Indian to score a century on test debut. He scored 118 runs against England in 1933 at the Bombay Gymkhana Ground. The Great Gundappa Vishwanath also scored a century on his test debut against mighty Australia in 1969.

Sourav Ganguly is another big name on the list, he scored a debut century at the Mecca of cricket. Dada’s debut against England in 1996 is one of the most memorable ones. In the modern era, there have been quite a few talented players who have achieved this feat. Shikhar Dhawan scored 187 runs against Australia at Mohali, whereas Suresh Raina scored 120 runs in Colombo.

The Mumbai duo of Rohit Sharma and Prithvi Shaw has also achieved this feat. Rohit scored 127 runs against West Indies, whereas Shaw also scored his century against the Caribbean side. Shreyas Iyer is the latest inductee on the list. It is worth noting that that the last three names on this list are all from Mumbai.

Full List of Indian debutants to score a test century