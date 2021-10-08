CEP vs NOR Fantasy Prediction : Central Punjab vs Northern Best Fantasy Team for National T20 Cup

CEP vs NOR Fantasy Prediction: Central Punjab vs Northern – 8 October 2021 (Rawalpindi). Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, and Haider Ali will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Central Punjab will take on Northern in the league game of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. All the elite players of Pakistan are playing in this competition.

Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik are the lead batsmen of Central Punjab, whereas Ashraf is their all-rounder. The bowling looks brilliant with Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, and Usman Qadir. For Northern, Haider Ali is their star batsman, whereas Shadab and Nawaz are their leading all-rounders. Haris Rauf, Sohail Tanvir, and Imad Wasim will take care of bowling.

Pitch Report – The pitch is expected to be a batting-friendly one, with help for the pacers.

Match Details :

Time:- 3.30 PM IST Stadium: Rawalpindi Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Central Punjab – Babar Azam, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Akhlaq, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Qasim Akram, Usman Qadir, Waqas Maqsood.

Northern – Nasir Nawaz, Ali Imran, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Rohail Nazir, Sohail Tanvir, Salman Irshad, Haris Rauf.

CEP vs NOR: Key Players of the Game

**Last season refers to National T20 Cup 2020**

Central Punjab Top-3 Picks:-

Babar Azam:- Azam has scored 286 runs in the tournament at 71.50, whereas his S/R has been 143.00.

Wahab Riaz:- Riaz is a veteran of 250 T20 wickets, whereas he scalped 18 wickets in PSL 2021. [This Tournament: 10 Wickets]

Hasan Ali:- Ali scalped 13 wickets in PSL 2021, whereas his economy was 6.75. [This Tournament: 11 Wickets]

Northern Top-3 Picks:-

Mohammad Nawaz:- Nawaz has scored 216 runs at an average of 54.00 this season, whereas he has scalped eight wickets with the ball.

Haider Ali:- Ali has scored 280 runs in the tournament at 70.00, whereas his S/R has been 149.73.

Haris Rauf:- Rauf scalped 18 wickets last season, whereas he scalped 10 wickets in PSL 2021. [This Tournament: 9 Wickets]

CEP vs NOR Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Mohammad Akhlaq.

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali.

All-Rounders: Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf.

Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf.

Match Prediction: Central Punjab will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Mohammad Nawaz

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Babar Azam

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.