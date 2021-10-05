CEP vs SIN Fantasy Prediction : Central Punjab vs Sindh Best Fantasy Team for National T20 Cup

CEP vs SIN Fantasy Prediction: Central Punjab vs Sindh – 6 October 2021 (Rawalpindi). Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Wahab Riaz will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Central Punjab will take on Sindh in the league game of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. All the elite players of Pakistan are playing in this competition.

For Central Punjab, Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik are their lead batsmen, whereas Ashraf is their all-rounder. The bowling looks brilliant with Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, and Usman Qadir. Sharjeel, Sarfaraz, and Khurram Manzoor are star batsmen of Sindh, whereas Anwar Ali is their star all-rounder. Hasnain and Dahani will take care of pace, whereas Zahid Mehmood is their star spinner.

Pitch Report – The pitch is expected to be a batting-friendly one, with help for the pacers.

Match Details :

Time:- 3.30 PM IST Stadium: Rawalpindi Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Central Punjab – Babar Azam, Ahmed Shehzad, Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Qasim Akram, Usman Qadir, Sameen Gul.

Sindh – Sharjeel Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Taha, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dhani, Abrar Ahmed, Rumman Raees.

CEP vs SIN: Key Players of the Game

**Last season refers to National T20 Cup 2020**

Central Punjab Top-3 Picks:-

Babar Azam:- Azam has scored 286 runs in the tournament at 71.50, whereas his S/R has been 143.00.

Wahab Riaz:- Riaz is a veteran of 250 T20 wickets, whereas he scalped 18 wickets in PSL 2021. [This Tournament: 9 Wickets]

Hasan Ali:- Ali scalped 13 wickets in PSL 2021, whereas his economy was 6.75. [This Tournament: 9 Wickets]

Sindh Top-3 Picks:-

Khurram Manzoor:- Manzoor scored 408 runs at an average of 37.09 last season, whereas his S/R was 135.54. [This Season: 178 Runs]

Sharjeel Khan: Khan scored 338 runs at an average of 30.72 in PSL 2021, whereas his S/R was 148.24. [This Season: 212 Runs]

Shahnawaz Dahani: Dahani scalped 20 wickets in PSL 2021, and he is a genuine wicket-taker. [This Season: 9 Wickets]

CEP vs SIN Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Kamran Akmal

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Ahmed Shehzad, Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan.

All-Rounders: Faheem Ashraf.

Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Rumman Raees, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain.

Match Prediction: Central Punjab will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Babar Azam

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Hasan Ali and Shahnawaz Dahani

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

