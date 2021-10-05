Cricket

CEP vs SIN Fantasy Prediction : Central Punjab vs Sindh Best Fantasy Team for National T20 Cup

CEP vs SIN Fantasy Prediction: Central Punjab vs Sindh – 6 October 2021 (Rawalpindi). Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Wahab Riaz will be the best fantasy picks for this game.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Kuldip Yadav RR IPL 2021: S Gopal returns to Rajasthan Royals XI for must-win match vs Mumbai Indians
Next Article
"Tim Donaghy had money on the line, but nobody forced Sacramento to miss 20 free throws in Game 7": Kobe Bryant explains why Lakers were deserved 2002 NBA Western Conference champions despite allegations of rigged refereeing
Latest Posts