CES vs SES Fantasy Prediction : Central Sparks vs South East Stars Best Fantasy Team for England Women’s Regional T20

CES vs SES Fantasy Prediction: Central Sparks vs South East Stars – 30 August 2021 (Birmingham). Eve Jones, Bryony Smith, and Alice Capsey are the best fantasy picks of this game.

Central Sparks will take on South East Stars in the league game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021. This is the elite T20 women’s competition of England.

South East Stars have won four of their five games, whereas Central Sparks have won three of them. This game can be an exciting one.

Pitch Report – The pitch is expected to be a batting beauty.

Match Details :

Time:- 4.30 PM IST Stadium: Edgbaston Foundation Ground, Birmingham.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Central Sparks – Eve Jones, Maria Kelly, Milly Home, Gwenan Davies, Thea Brookes, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Chloe Hill, Clare Boycott, Ria Fackrell, Anisha Patel.

South East Stars– Bryony Smith, Aylish Cranstone, Alice Capsey, Phoebe Franklin, Alice Davidson-Richards, Kita Chathli, Kirstie White, Kalea Moore, Emma Jones, Alexa Stonehouse, Danielle Gregory.

CES vs SES: Key Players of the Game

Central Sparks Top-3 Picks:-

Eve Jones:- Jones has scored 200 runs in the tournament at an average of 50.00, whereas she has scalped four wickets. She will open the innings.

Matt Kelly:- Kelly has scored 145 runs in the tournament at an average of 36.25, whereas her S/R has been 129.46.

Emily Arlott:- Arlott has scalped three wickets at an economy of 6.54, whereas she can contribute with the bat as well.

South East Stars Top-3 Picks:-

Bryony Smith:- Smith has scored 109 runs in the tournament at a strike-rate of 149.31, whereas she has scalped 11 wickets. She is the star all-rounder of the side.

Alice Capsey:- Capsey has scored 163 runs in the tournament at an average of 32.60, whereas she has scalped seven wickets.

Alice Davidson-Richards:- Richards scored 159 runs at an average of 39.75 in Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, whereas her bowling economy was 6.93.

CES vs SES Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: G Davies.

Batsmen: M Kelly, E Jones, P Franklin.

All-Rounders: B Smith, A Davidson-Richards, A Capsey, E Arlott.

Bowlers: I Wong, D Gregory, K Moore.

Match Prediction: South East Stars will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Eve Jones and Bryony Smith

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Alice Capsey and Alice Davidson-Richards

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.