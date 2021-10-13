“I am finished with Curtly Ambrose. I have no respect”: Why Chris Gayle lashed out on former West Indian Legend Curtley Ambrose?

Chris Gayle recently expressed his frustrations on the legendary Curtley Ambrose in a recent interview before the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

The Universe Boss Chris Gayle is famous for speaking his heart out, and he has recently lashed out on former Windies Legend Curtley Ambrose. Gayle said to The Island Morning tea show, “I can tell you personally and you can let him know that Chris Gayle, the Universe Boss, have no respect for Curtly Ambrose whatsoever.”

Gayle added, “I am speaking about Curtly Ambrose. I am singling out Curtly Ambrose, one of your own. I highly respected him when I came into the West Indies team. When I just joined the team, I looked up to this man. But I am now speaking from my heart. I don’t know what, since he retired, what he had against Chris Gayle.”

Why Chris Gayle Lashed out at Curtley Ambrose

Chris Gayle is a part of the West Indies 15 Men Squad for the ICC T20 World Cup, whereas Ambrose questioned his selection in the side. Ambrose gave an Interview to a radio station in Barbados, where he expressed his concerns about Gayle’s selection.

Curtley said, “No, he (Gayle) is not an automatic choice for me. The few home series (West Indies) just played, he had no scores of significance, and I have said before that if he did not do well in those home series, he should not go to the World Cup. However, he will be at the World Cup, but for me, he is definitely not an automatic choice for starting… If he gets it going on the day, he can be destructive, but he has not done much in the last 18 months or so to really make me think he will set the World Cup alight,”

Chris Gayle Recent T20I Records

Chris Gayle is a T20 legend, but he has clearly struggled in the T20I cricket this season. In 16 T20I games, he has scored 227 runs at 17.46, whereas his S/R has been 117.62. He was not at his best even in the Caribbean Premier League 2021.

Twitter Reactions

The official Podcast Channel of Caribbean Premier League 2021 expressed their reaction on Twitter for the same.