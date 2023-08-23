25 Minutes After ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander Descended On Moon, R Ashwin Trolls Narendra Modi Parody On Twitter

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is not only one of the wittiest cricketers people would come across to, but his humour and sarcasm is always on point as well if one goes through his social media handles.

On a day Indians have their chests swollen with pride with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) successfully accomplishing its lunar mission, Ashwin was one of the many Indian cricketers to congratulate the space agency for its unprecedented achievement.

R Ashwin Trolls Narendra Modi Parody On Twitter

Post Ashwin tweeted his congratulatory words, a certain parody handle of India’s prime minister Narendra Modi replied to his tweet which read, “Congratulations to every indian ❤️ thank you ISRO for making this possible…”

Fully aware of the silly game which the PM’s parody handle was interested in playing, Ashwin decided to give him/her back with a witty yet humbling response as if from a Modi fanboy! “Sir how are you? I am so glad you replied to my tweet. I am honoured,” read Ashwin’s comment.

While Ashwin wasn’t fooled, a lot of people on Twitter were apparently pretty much convinced that the all-rounder had fallen for the trap.

However, Ashwin’s subsequent tweets confirmed that his reply to Narendra Modi (Parody) wasn’t the one intended for India’s actual prime minister, but for the one clearly pretending to be his impersonator.

Cricketing Fraternity Rejoice As Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander Descends On Moon

In what is a historic achievement for India’s space program, ISRO’s third lunar mission (named Chandrayaan-3) successful managed to descend or soft-land its Vikram lander on the moon’s surface near the previously unexplored lunar south pole at 06:04 pm today. The Vikram lander carries the Pragyaan rover inside, which now has a task cut-out for itself to explore the lunar surface.

Former Indian cricketers tweeted their heart-filled congratulatory messages, while the Indian team players in Ireland were also spotted witnessing the live proceedings of the mission.

Back on the earth’s surface, for the Indian cricket team, their mission is to win an ICC tournament after 10 years as it’s high time that the country celebrates a major cricketing achievement.