“360 kind of stuff”: Jake Lehmann plays incredible back of the bat shot during South Australia vs Tasmania Marsh Cup match; father Darren Lehmann reacts on Twitter

South Australia’s batter and son of Darren Lehmann, Jake Lehmann played a brilliant shot during Marsh One Day Cup 2022-23 match.

The domestic season in Australia started with the Marsh One Day Cup. South Australia are up against Tasmania in the 4th match of the tournament at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

Batting first, South Australia posted a total of 220 runs in the first innings, where Alex Carey scored a brilliant half-century. The rest of the batters failed to perform, and the pacers of Tasmania took full advantage of the supportive conditions. Tom Rogers bowled a brilliant spell and scalped 5 wickets, whereas Riley Meredith took a couple.

This is Tasmania’s first match of the season, whereas South Australia defeated Queensland in their opening game of the tournament. Tasmania did not include Tim Paine in their side, but he is almost set to feature in the Sheffield Shield games.

Jake Lehmann plays an incredible shot during Marsh One Day Cup

South Australia’s Jake Lehmann played a decent knock for his side, and during the innings, he played a shot that amazed everyone. He was facing Tasmania’s spinner Jarrod Freeman, who bowled a regular good-length delivery. Lehmann tried to scoop it, but he connected the ball with the back of his bat, and the ball raced away to the boundary.

Even the commentators were thrilled after the shot, and the excitement was visible in their voices. They called it a 360 shot, and kinds compared it to Mr 360 AB de Villiers.

“Oh, back of the bat stuff from Jake Lehmann right over the keeper’s head. 360 kind of stuff, maybe that will get him going,” Commentators said on air.

Australia’s former player & coach and Jake Lehmann’s father, Darren Lehmann also responded to the shot played by his son in the match.

😂😂😂 — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) September 28, 2022

Darren Lehmann had a brilliant time while playing for Australia, where he scored 3078 ODI runs at 38.96, and 1798 test runs at 44.95. He scored over 25,000 runs in FC cricket. Lehmann stepped down as the head coach of the side after the controversial sandpaper gate. He has also coached Brisbane Heat in the BBL.