5 penalty runs in cricket: Why Zimbabwe were awarded 5 runs as penalty vs South Africa in T20 World Cup 2022?

5 penalty runs in cricket: Zimbabwe benefited from a mistake committed by the South African wicket-keeper batter.

With no time to get set and needing to score runs at a brisk pace from the word go, all Zimbabwe could manage in a rain-curtailed nine-over contest against South Africa were 79/5 today.

Rain gods consuming more than a couple of hours right before the start of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 in Hobart was followed by Zimbabwe losing four wickets inside the first four overs.

It was a 32-ball 60-run fifth-wicket partnership between Wessly Madhevere (35*) and Milton Shumba (18) which ensured a respectable innings total for Zimbabwe. However, the same was still at least 20 runs short than what they would’ve ideally wanted to score in a nine-over match.

Why Zimbabwe were awarded 5 penalty runs vs South Africa at Bellerive Oval?

Apart from Madhevere and Shumba hitting six fours and a six between them, Zimbabwe also benefited from a mistake committed by South Africa wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock.

It all happened on the third delivery of the last over when Shumba played an unsuccessful reverse scoop off South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje. Having unintentionally hit the ball towards fine leg, the ball went down to Lungi Ngidi who did nothing wrong in throwing the ball back to de Kock.

However, it was de Kock’s wicket-keeping glove on the ground which played spoilsport for the Proteas. With Ngidi’s throw lobbing off de Kock’s keeping pad to his glove, Zimbabwe were handed five runs due to the same. It is noteworthy that de Kock had removed his glove in a bid to throw the ball quicker towards the other end.

According to MCC’s Law 28.3.2, “If the ball while in play strikes the protective helmet (or any other object placed by the fielding team on the ground), the ball shall immediately become dead and, the umpire shall signal No ball or Wide to the scorers, if applicable, and, the umpire shall award 5 Penalty runs to the batting side”.