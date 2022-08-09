“600 games! What a milestone”: Jasprit Bumrah congratulates Kieron Pollard on playing 600 T20 matches in career

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya have congratulated Kieron Pollard on completing the milestone of 600 T20 games.

West Indian all-rounder achieved a rare milestone in the Hundred 2022 game between London Spirit and Manchester Originals. He became the first player in the history of the game to play 600 T20 matches. Pollard is representing London Spirit in the competition.

London Spirit won the match easily in the end, and Pollard had a fine contribution as well. He smashed 34 balls in 11 balls courtesy of four sixes and one boundary. He made his T20 debut way back in 2006 for Trinidad and Tobago. Since then, he has played for a variety of T20 teams across the globe.

Pollard is a legend of the T20 format and his records speak for himself. He has scored 11723 runs, courtesy of 1 century and 56 half-centuries, whereas he has scalped 309 wickets with the ball. He has smashed 99 T20I sixes, which is the 3rd most for a West Indies batter.

Jasprit Bumrah congratulates Kieron Pollard on 600 T20 matches

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has congratulated Kieron Pollard on completing the milestone of completing 600 T20 matches. Both Bumrah and Pollard are playing for Mumbai Indians together for the last 9 years now.

“600 games! What a milestone 🙌 Amazing achievement for an amazing player! Congratulations Polly,” Jasprit Bumrah tweeted.

Bumrah made his debut for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2013, and the Mumbai Indians won the title in that particular year only. Both Bumrah and Pollard won the title of 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 together with the Mumbai Indians.

The fact that both of them are so important for the side that they were retained by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. It is interesting that both of them have just played for one team in their IPL career.

Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, former Mumbai Indians’ all-rounder Hardik Pandya also congratulated Pollard on the same. Pandya and Pollard share a brilliant bond together and recently Hardik was seen spending time with Pollard’s family at his home.

Mumbai Indians released Hardik ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, he was picked by the Gujarat Titans as their captain. Pandya created history and won the title of IPL 2022 in his first season as IPL captain.