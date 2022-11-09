Adelaide Oval pitch report for T20 World Cup semi final: Adelaide Oval pitch condition for India vs England T20 on used pitch

Adelaide Oval in Adelaide is set to host the 2nd semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between India and England. Both captains will have a close look at the pitch, and it will be interesting to see what kind of pitch will be at the offering for this crunch match.

After a failure in the last T20 World Cup, the Indian team topped their group to reach the semi-final of the tournament. They are in search of their 2nd World Cup title, and the Australian pitches have been loved by the Indian batters so far. A lot of support will be there on the field for them.

The English team lost in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup last year, and they would want to step up this time. They have all the required ammunition in their Arsenal, and if the English team can play at its best, they are one of the strongest teams in white-ball cricket.

Adelaide Oval pitch report for T20 World Cup semi final

The Adelaide Oval in Adelaide has always been a brilliant track to bat, and it has been proved in this T20 World Cup 2022 as well. However, it has been seen that the pitch has been on the slower side, and it has been pretty evident with the records here. According to reports, a used pitch will be used for this match.

A total of 6 T20 World Cup 2022 matches have been played here, where four of them have been won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings score here has been 157 runs. In the initial few matches, the pitch was excellent for batting, but run-scoring has been tough in the last couple of matches.

It will be difficult to pick the slower balls out here, and the spinners who will bowl in the tight areas will get rewards. The outfield of this ground is quite fast, and it will be an advantage for the batters. With the smaller square boundaries, the bowlers would want to force the batters to hit toward straight and mid-wicket regions.

If a used pitch gets used then it will be a no-brainer to bat first in this match. This is a knockout match and having a total on the board won’t be a bad idea.