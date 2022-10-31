Adelaide weather 2 November: Adelaide Oval weather forecast for India vs Bangladesh Super 12 match 2022 World Cup

Adelaide Oval will host a couple of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 matches on 2 November 2022. The Netherlands will take on Zimbabwe in the opening match, whereas India will face Bangladesh in the 2nd match of the day. However, there are some dark clouds over the matches because of the weather in Adelaide.

India have all but confirmed their place in the semi-final of the tournament given a couple of relatively easy matches ahead, but they cannot afford to lose points due to rain. Bangladesh are still in the race to qualify, and they will also fancy their chances to beat the Indian team.

After winning in Melbourne and Sydney, the Indian team lost their match in Perth against South Africa. The batters of the side struggled a lot in the pace-friendly conditions, and they would want to regain their form against the Bangla tigers.

Adelaide weather 2 November

The weather has been a spoilsport in the tournament so far, and the fans are first searching for the weather forecast of the city before anything regarding the match. India and Bangladesh will face each other in Adelaide on 2nd November, and the weather is not looking promising for the same.

According to Accuweather, the forecast for Adelaide is looking quite bleak ahead of the match. It is currently raining as well in Adelaide, and it is looking a bit gloomy on 2nd November as well. India lost their last match, and they would not want to share some points as they are the favourites to win the match.

The match will start at 6:30 pm local time, and during the match hours, the rain percentage will range from 34% to 53%. So, it is clear that the rain is a huge threat to the match, and we can see multiple rain breaks in between. The temperature will range from 13-15 degrees, with the humidity around 58%. So, the conditions will be on the cooler side.

Hourly weather in Adelaide Oval in Adelaide

5 PM: 51% chances of rain

6 PM: 47% chances of rain

7 PM: 48% chances of rain

8 PM: 53% chances of rain

9 PM: 49% chances of rain

10 PM: 41% chances of rain

11 PM: 34% chances of rain