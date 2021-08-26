Adil Rashid IPL team 2021: Punjab Kings sign Adil Rashid for second phase of IPL 2021

Punjab Kings sign Adil Rashid: The Indian Premier League franchise has now made a couple of changes to their squad for the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

England spinner Adil Rashid has joined Punjab Kings for the second leg of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League scheduled to commence from September 19 in the UAE.

Rashid, who is England’s third-highest wicket-taker in the shortest format, is yet to make his debut in the IPL despite a decorated white-ball career at the highest level.

In the most recently concluded The Hundred 2021, Rashid had picked 12 wickets in seven matches at an average of 14.41, an economy rate of 7.68 and a strike rate of 11.2 for Northern Superchargers to be the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Rashid, who is currently representing Yorkshire in T20 Blast 2021, has overall dismissed 232 batsmen in 201 T20s at an average of 22.08, an economy rate of 7.43 and a strike rate of 17.80.

Rashid has become Kings’ second signing for the remainder of IPL 2021 after they had acquired the services of Australia fast bowler Nathan Ellis. Readers must note that Ellis and Rashid have replaced the Australian pair of Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith at Punjab.

Apart from the intriguing prospect of playing in the biggest T20 tournament, Rashid will also be looking forward to be working under Kings head coach and former India captain Anil Kumble.

At Punjab, Rashid will also have the opportunity of working alongside fellow spinners namely Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Harpreet Brar, Fabian Allen, Jalaj Saxena and Saurabh Kumar.

Currently at the sixth position on the points table after winning three and losing five out of their eight matches so far, Kings will be playing their first match of the second phase against Rajasthan Royals on September 21 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.