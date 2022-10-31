AFG vs SL Brisbane pitch report: Pitch report of The Gabba Brisbane for tomorrow match

The Gabba in Brisbane will be hosting the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan on 1 November 2022. Brisbane’s track has always been a competitive one, and yet again the conditions will be looked at with great interest for the match between two Asian sides.

Sri Lanka have now lost two games on the trot, and they are virtually out of the tournament. They started really well in the last match against New Zealand but could not continue their good form. This team has the potential to do well, and they will again rely on their spin duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana.

Afghanistan have been the unluckiest team in the tournament so far, and two of their three games have been abandoned due to rain. The bowlers of the side were great against the English side, and they will back themselves to beat Sri Lanka in this match.

AFG vs SL Brisbane pitch report

The pitch at the Gabba in Brisbane is looking good for batting overall in this tournament. Ahead of the tournament, a couple of warmup matches were played here, and both of them were great for the batters. There is a good carry on the wicket which encourages the batters to play their shots.

“The leg-side boundary is shorter than the off-side when it comes to the ground dimensions. The pitch looks fantastic, but it’s a bit dry. The powerplay is going to be better for batting, it’ll be best to bat against the new ball,” Michael Clarke said about the Brisbane pitch for Australia vs Ireland match.

The Gabba has always been a happy place for the pacers, and they are yet again expected to get some movement from the wicket. This pitch offers an extra amount of bounce, and the pacers will love it throughout the match.

One side of the stadium is on the bigger side, and the spinners will take advantage of it in the middle overs of the match. The faster outfield of the stadium will yet again favour the batters. Both captains may opt to chase upon winning the toss.