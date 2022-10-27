Afghanistan vs Ireland pitch report tomorrow match: MCG pitch report AFG vs IRE T20 World Cup match

Afghanistan vs Ireland pitch report tomorrow match: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the AFG vs IRE T20 World Cup match.

Afghanistan will take on Ireland in the Super-12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. Both teams would want the weather of Melbourne to stay clear for this match.

Afghanistan lost their first match against England, whereas their 2nd match was abandoned against New Zealand at this very ground. The spinners are the strength of this side, and they will again rely on their spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Ireland delivered the biggest upset of the tournament in the last match where they defeated England at the very same venue. The bowlers of this side are looking in great touch, whereas the way Irish batters batted in the last match was also a positive bit of news for the side.

Afghanistan vs Ireland pitch report tomorrow match

Melbourne Cricket Ground has hosted a couple of games so far in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. One game has been abandoned by rain here, whereas one out of the two matches was also interrupted by rain. It will be interesting to see how the pitch will fare in this match.

It is clearly evident that the pacers are getting a good amount of movement from the Melbourne pitch in this tournament. The overcast conditions have also favoured the bowlers, and the same can be expected in this match as well. Ireland’s bowlers bowled well in the last match as well, and they will enjoy the conditions.

The bigger boundaries at this stadium will help the spinners as the batters will find it very difficult to clear the boundaries on the slower balls. However, the outfield of this stadium is very fast, and the batters will get good rewards for their shots. The bigger field will allow the batters to find gaps easily.

The pitch is a good batting track, and the batters will be able to play their shots after settling down, and the batters will have to use their brute force to clear the boundary ropes. MCG’s average 1st innings T20I score is 142 runs, but it was a belter of track in the BBL last season. Both captains may opt to bowl after winning the toss.