Ajinkya Rahane last 10 Test innings: Rahane falls for a duck in second innings of Oval Test vs England

Ajinkya Rahane last 10 Test innings: The Indian vice-captain failed to leave his lack of form behind in the second innings of the fourth Test.

During the fourth day of the fourth Test of the ongoing India’s tour of England at The Oval, India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane’s lean patch continued to add to his woes in international cricket.

Coming in to bat at No. 6 in the 102nd over, Rahane failed to get off the mark as he walked back to the pavilion after facing eight deliveries. It was England all-rounder and Rahane’s Delhi Capitals’ teammate Chris Woakes who found him wanting in front of the stumps.

Wanting to play a straight delivery through the mid-wicket region, Rahane was stuck in front of the stumps. It is worth mentioning that Rahane was given out lbw earlier in the same over when he shouldered arms to an incoming delivery from Woakes. However, opting for a DRS had saved Rahane as replays confirmed that the ball would have gone over the stumps.

With India also losing all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (17), Rahane was expected to build a partnership alongside captain Virat Kohli. That being said, Rahane never looked convincing enough to play an impact-generating innings today.

Rahane, who had scored a match-winning century against Australia in Melbourne last year, has entered a rut since then. In his last 10 innings in Test cricket, Rahane has only scored 200 runs at an average of 20 comprising of a solitary half-century.

As far as the number of runs scored by Rahane in his last 10 Tests are concerned, 33-year old Rahane has just managed 346 runs at an average of 20.35 with the help of two half-centuries in his last 10 Test matches.

Given his potential, it goes without saying that these numbers don’t do justice to what Rahane is expected to do as a middle-order batsman in the Indian Test team. It is worth mentioning that Rahane’s Test average has dropped below 40 after a couple of failures in this match. In 78 Tests, Rahane’s 4,756 runs have come at an average of 39.63.

