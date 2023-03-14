Alice Capsey husband: What is Alice Capsey relationship status?

England women’s team’s all-rounder Alice Capsey is slowly making a name for herself on the international stage. The 18-year-old all-rounder from Surrey is currently playing for Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League and has been an important part of their playing eleven as well.

Capsey made her debut for England last year against South Africa, and she was a part of England’s Commonwealth Games squad as well. In fact, she was the highest run-scorer of the side in that tournament. Before playing in the WPL 2023, Capsey had also played in the Hundred Cricket in England and Women’s Big Bash League in Australia.

Capsey is quite young, but she has already won a few trophies. She was a part of the Surrey team that won the Royal One Day Cup 2020. In 2021, she was drafted by Oval Invincibles in the Hundred cricket and won the tournament as well that year. She was third on the MVP list of the tournament.

Alice Capsey husband

Talking about Capsey’s relationship status, she is unmarried yet. There is no information about her partner as well in the public domain, so she can be considered single. Even on her Instagram handle, there is no post that suggests that she is in a relationship with someone.

Bridget Capsey is Alice’s mother, and she is a homemaker. The name of Alice’s father is not known, but he is said to be an ardent cricket fan. She also has one sister named Libby Capsey. Alice was born on August 11, 2004, in Redhill, Surrey. Although, she started her playing career with Kent’s U-13 team.

Alice made her T20 Blast debut at an age of 15 playing for Kent against Hampshire. She was also named Kent’s young player of the year in her first-ever season. Alice is certainly one of those names that can blossom England’s cricket for the years to come.