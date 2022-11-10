“All about handling the pressure in knockout games”: Rohit Sharma rues another Indian loss in World Cup knockout match

Rohit Sharma has failed in his first World Cup as captain.

As expected, India captain Rohit Sharma expressed disappointment at his team putting on display a humiliating loss in the recently concluded second semi-final of the eighth edition of ICC T20 World Cup.

India, who failed to put on a show in the second innings, witnessed England sealing a 169-run chase in just 16 overs with as many as 10 wickets in hand.

A 170-run opening stand meant that England captain Jos Buttler and opening partner Alex Hales shared the highest T20I partnership in a World Cup to also register England’s highest opening partnership and second-highest for any wicket in this format. England’s third-biggest T20I victory (by wickets) is also their joint 10th highest (by balls remaining).

Sharma, who credited both Buttler and Hales for outplaying them, admitted to be in trouble for not executing plans as a team at the Adelaide Oval tonight.

Rohit Sharma rues another Indian loss in World Cup knockout match

The development means that India have now lost their eighth knockout match across formats in ICC (International Cricket Council) tournaments since last winning ICC Champions Trophy 2013 in England. Although leading India for the first time in an ICC tournament, Sharma has been part of each of these eight losses.

“It’s all about handling the pressure in knockout games. All these guys have played enough to understand that. These guys have played under pressure in IPL games. It’s all about keeping calm,” Sharma rued yet another Indian loss in a crunch match.

If truth be told, right from the preparation, finalization of their squad to execution, India never looked like a team winning this World Cup. A few individual moments of brilliance from former captain Virat Kohli and batter Suryakumar Yadav did flatter to deceive their fans but India never really clicked as a unit in the tournament.

How Yuzi Chahal- a certified wicket-taker in this format for years – missed out on playing two back to back T20 world cups will remain one of the greatest unsolved mysteries ever. — Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) November 10, 2022

For a team run by a cricket board which doesn’t leave any opportunity of flexing its financial muscle, it was about time for India to justify the same on the field by winning a World Cup.