Amstelveen Cricket Stadium pitch report NED vs ENG 2nd ODI: VRA Cricket Ground batting or bowling pitch

Amstelveen Cricket Stadium pitch report NED vs ENG 2nd ODI: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of NED vs ENG 2nd ODI.

The Netherlands will take on England in the 2nd ODI of the 3-match ODI series at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen. England won the first ODI by a huge margin, and they would want to continue their breathtaking form with the bat.

The first ODI was a game full of records, where the English side broke their own record of the highest score in an ODI match. England missed the milestone of 500 runs by just two runs, where Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan and Phil Salt scored centuries.

The Dutch side would want to compete in this match, and this can only happen if their bowlers improve their performance. It is looking quite though looking at the form of the English batters. This match can be another run-fest.

The VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen is one of the most batting-friendly surfaces in the world. There is absolutely no help for the bowlers at this very track, and this is a very flat track to bat on. This batting-friendly nature was visible in the last match as well, where the English batters took the Netherlands bowlers to the cleaners.

The smaller boundaries of this ground will make the job even easier for the batters, and they can easily clear the fence. It is interesting that two of the top-5 highest ODI scores are scored at this very ground only.

Both teams would want to take the advantage of the powerplay overs. On a flat track, with fielding restrictions, the batters would want to take on the bowlers. Both teams would want to bat first after winning the toss as it is not easy to chase huge targets. Anything below 300 runs will be a below-par score on this track.