“And that’s reverse swing”: Stuart Broad remembers heroic 6-50 vs Australia at Riverside Ground in Ashes 2013

English pacer Stuart Broad bowled an astonishing spell against Australia in Ashes 2013 at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-street.

The home Ashes 2013 series was a memorable one for the English side, where they defeated Australia by 3-0 and won the Ashes urn. England won in Nottingham, London (The Lord’s) and Chester-le-street, whereas the matches in Manchester and London (The Oval) ended in a draw.

Ian Bell dominated the series with the bat, where he scored 562 runs in the series at 62.44, and finished as the highest run-scorer of the series. Shane Watson and Kevin Pietersen were at the 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively. Graeme Swann was the highest wicket-taker with 26 wickets, whereas the duo of Stuart Broad and James Anderson took 22 wickets each.

Stuart Broad remembers heroic Ashes 2013 spell

Stuart Broad remembered his heroic spell against Australia in the 4th test at the Riverside Stadium in Chester-le-street during the Ashes 2013. He bowled a brilliant spell of 6-50 in the 2nd innings to help England win the test, which sealed the Ashes in favour of England. England cricket shared the video of Broad’s spell on Twitter and Broad was quick in reacting to it.

Australia got the target of 298 runs in the 4th innings, and they had a brilliant opening start where the opening duo of David Warner and Chris Rogers added 109 runs. At one stage, Australia were 168-3, and then Stuart Broad started to spread his magic.

He first took the wicket of Michael Clarke, who had no idea about the excellent outswing delivery of Broad. Steve Smith became the next victim of Broad, he tried to hook the ball, but could just edge the delivery, and the ball crushed the stumps. Brad Haddin also could not last long and got out LBW on Broad’s delivery.

The wickets of Ryan Harris, Nathan Lyon and Peter Siddle were also taken by Nathan Lyon, and Australia bundled out for just 224 runs in the end. England won the match by 74 runs and won the Ashes 2013 as well.