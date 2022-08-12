Cricket

“And that’s reverse swing”: Stuart Broad remembers heroic 6-50 vs Australia at Riverside Ground in Ashes 2013

English pacer Stuart Broad bowled an astonishing spell against Australia in Ashes 2013 at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-street.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Mumbai Indians team 2023: Mumbai Indians player list in UAE T20 League 2023
Next Article
Lewis Hamilton did not pay up ‘promised’ $3 million to father Anthony during ugly split
Cricket Latest News
Women's IPL 2023: When will Women's IPL start? Women's IPL updates
Women’s IPL 2023: When will Women’s IPL start? Women’s IPL updates

Women’s IPL 2023: According to the latest reports, the inaugural edition of the Big Bash…