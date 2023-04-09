Are Harpreet Brar and Gurnoor Brar brothers: What is the relation between Punjab Kings’ Brars?

The list of injured players in the ongoing 16th season of the Indian Premier League keep increasing with each passing day, and replacements are being named right away with the tournament to last for as many as 52 days, and to be played across 12 venues.

One such player who had himself injured to the extent of the being ruled out of the tournament altogether is Punjab Kings‘ batting allrounder Raj Angad Bawa. The 20-year-old prodigy, who played a crucial role in team India’s title glory during the ICC Under-19 World Cup last year, suffered a rather serious left shoulder injury.

He was replaced by another allrounder from Punjab – the 22-year-old Gurnoor Brar, who akin Bawa bats left-handed and bowls medium pace with his right arm.

Are Harpreet Brar and Gurnoor Brar brothers

No. Although both Harpreet and Gurnoor share similar surnames, and also hail from the state of Punjab, they are not real-life brothers. While Harpreet hails from the small city of Moga, Gurnoor was born in Punjab’s another city in Muktsar.

Harpreet, who was roped in by PBKS during the players auction ahead of IPL 2019 at his base price of INR 20 Lakh, became a household name in IPL 2021, when he came up with a match-winning performance against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

While he scored an unbeaten 25 from 17 deliveries at No. 7, he returned with excellent bowling figures of 4-1-19-3 while defending the Kings’ total of 179 runs.

However, the stand-out feature of those three wickets were the batters he had dismissed. While he bowled Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell off consecutive deliveries. As if living a dream sequence of a movie, he got rid of AB de Villiers as well in his very next Over.

Gurnoor Brar Cricketing experience

22-year-old Gurnoor Singh has played five first-class matches and one List A game for Punjab so far in his professional career.

He was part of the Mumbai Indians-owned Reliance Cricket Team’s tour of England in 2022, and had also played two games against Sussex and Kent.

This tall, fast bowler has the knack of surprising the batters with his pace, and can even up his power-game as was witnessed during the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match against Jammu and Kashmir, where he smashed 64 (60) while batting at No.9 in the order.