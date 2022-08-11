Arjun Tendulkar new state team: Arjun Tendulkar likely to leave Mumbai in domestic cricket

Arjun Tendulkar new state team: The pacer from Mumbai Indians is eyeing a new state team in domestic cricket.

Mumbai pacer Arjun Tendulkar will no longer play for them after obtaining an NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) which allows him no play for any of the remaining 37 teams in the Indian domestic circuit.

Tendulkar, 22, had played a couple of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20s for Mumbai last year. In what remains his only two matches in representative cricket, Tendulkar is eyeing a new state team to embark on a new phase of his cricketing career.

“Getting maximum game time on the ground is important for Arjun at this juncture of his career. We believe that the shift will improve the probability of Arjun featuring in more competitive matches. He is embarking on a new phase of his cricketing career,” SRT Sports Management said in a statement.

Son of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, the prospect of another Tendulkar not representing Mumbai in Ranji Trophy would be saddening for the staunch fans of the most successful first-class team in the history of domestic cricket in India.

Arjun Tendulkar new state team

Been part of Mumbai Indians for a couple of Indian Premier League seasons now, Tendulkar is yet to make his debut in the biggest T20 tournament in the world. Despite MI being out of contention for IPL 2022 playoffs qualification, Tendulkar had continued to warm the bench throughout the remainder of the recently concluded season.

Tendulkar, who is being linked with Goa for the upcoming domestic season, will attend trials for GCA (Goa Cricket Association) in New Delhi next week.

“We have invited him for the fitness camp and trials. He will have to come to Goa for a fitness test and once he clears the trials, the cricket operations committee will decide,” GCA secretary Vipul Phadke told Sportstar.

Speaking in an interview with PTI, GCA president Suraj Lotlikar highlighted their need for a left-arm pacer. Lotlikar also talked on the lines of analyzing Tendulkar’s performance in pre-season trial matches before signing him.