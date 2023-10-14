Even though their players have been going gaga over the quality of hospitality received in India during the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup, the Pakistani cricket team received a hostile reception in their third match of the tournament against India in Ahmedabad today.

As a result, several instances of thousands of Indians fans booing the visiting players were recorded at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday. While Indian fans are not the only ones to throw jeering remarks or slogans at oppositions – we have often seen all of this happening during Ashes series over the years – it wouldn’t be wrong to say that witnessing this by spectators of this country is comparatively newer.

As Indian Fans Ridicule Pakistan With "Hum Tumhare Baap Hain" Slogan, Babar Azam Silences Crowd With Stylish Pull

With everlasting geopolitical tension between the two countries successfully converting into nasty jingles earlier in the day, Pakistan captain Babar Azam was at the receiving end of the same time and again.

Azam, however, made it a point to silence the crowd at one point in time. While one doesn’t expect him (or any other cricketer, for that matter) to respond to so many people verbally, Azam didn’t let an opportunity of letting his bat do the talking against India vice-captain Hardik Pandya (2/34) go waste.

It all happened on the fifth delivery of the second powerplay when the right-handed batter pounced upon a chance of accumulating four runs by pulling Pandya. A short delivery there to be hit, Azam hit it towards the right of mid-wicket and left of deep square leg to literally bisect them in order to hit his second four of the match.

Azam, who also hit the following delivery for a similar boundary, put a stamp of authority considering how Indian fans were chanting “Pakistan, tum aage badho, hum tumhare baap hai [Move ahead, Pakistan, we are your fathers]” – a modified version of a commonly used slogan in Hindi intended to express solidarity with someone – at the time.

Babar Azam Was Even Booed At The Toss

Azam, who is playing in this country for the first time, is also playing his first match at this stadium. As Pakistan’s skipper, it wasn’t surprising that the 28-year old player was booed right at the time of the toss as well. Having behaved as a sport though, Azam didn’t pay much heed to the detractors on the back of a broad smile on his face throughout the process.

Azam, however, in hindsight, would’ve wanted to convert his 29th ODI half-century, 24th at No. 3, 16th in Asia, 14th as captain, seventh in 2023, fourth in a World Cup and first in and against India into a much-needed stellar hundred for the team.

Part of an assuring 82-run third-wicket partnership alongside wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan (49), less did Azam would’ve thought that his team would lose eight wickets for only 36 runs to get bundled out for 191 in 42.5 overs after being asked to bat first by India captain Rohit Sharma.