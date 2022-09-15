Cricket

Asad Rauf IPL controversy: When Pakistan’s umpire was indulged in IPL 2013 spot-fixing scandal

Asad Rauf IPL controversy: Pakistan's umpire was involved in IPL 2013 spot-fixing scandal and got banned for the same.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Stephen Curry might be the only ‘Unanimous MVP’ in NBA history, but LeBron James came extremely close on 3 occasions
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Asad Rauf IPL controversy: Pakistan's umpire was involved in IPL 2013 spot-fixing scandal and got banned for the same.
Asad Rauf IPL controversy: When Pakistan’s umpire was indulged in IPL 2013 spot-fixing scandal

Asad Rauf IPL controversy: Pakistan’s umpire was involved in IPL 2013 spot-fixing scandal and got…