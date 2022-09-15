Asad Rauf IPL controversy: When Pakistan’s umpire was indulged in IPL 2013 spot-fixing scandal

Asad Rauf IPL controversy: Pakistan’s umpire was involved in IPL 2013 spot-fixing scandal and got banned for the same.

Former Pakistan umpire Asad Rauf died of a cardiac arrest aged 66 in Lahore. Rauf, who last officiated in a game in 2013 was returning to his home from his shop but suffered a cardiac arrest. He was a part of ICC’s Elite Panel of Umpires between 2006-2013.

Rauf officiated 64 Tests, 139 ODIs, 28 T20Is and 11 women’s T20Is as either umpire or TV umpire. He was a right-handed batter but could not make it to the international stage. Rauf scored 3423 FC runs, with the help of 22 half-centuries and 3 centuries.

Asad Rauf IPL controversy

Asad Raud was involved in an IPL controversy during the IPL 2013 season. The umpiring career of Rauf went spoiled after the IPL scandal after he was one of the “wanted accused” of the Mumbai Police.

In 2016, he was found guilty of indulging in corrupt activities. Rauf was accused of accepting expensive gifts from the bookies besides placing bets on the 2013 IPL games. The committee, headed by BCCI president Shashank Manohar banned Rauf. Rauf was banned from ICC Elite Panel as well after the 2013 incident.

“Mr. Asad Rauf has been banned for a period of five years from umpiring or playing or representing cricket in any form or anyway being associated with the activities of the Board and its Affiliates,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“Mr. Asad Rauf did not appear before the Committee but had sent his preliminary submissions on 15th January 2016 and written statement on 8th February 2016.”

The PCB expresses its grief on the demise of former first-class cricketer and elite panel umpire Asad Rauf. Asad played 71 first-class matches and umpired in 170 international matches, including 2007 and 2011 World Cups matches. pic.twitter.com/hGXVI8XL4U — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 15, 2022

In 2012, Rauf was indulged in yet another controversy where he was accused of sexual exploitation by a Mumbai-based model named Leena Kapoor. Kapoor said that Rauf promised to marry her, but he backed out at the last moment. Rauf agreed that he met Kapoor, but he denied all the other allegations by Leena.

“I am 56 and happily married with two kids and at my age how can I promise marriage to anyone else. I don’t know why she (Leena Kapoor is doing that,” Asad Rauf said about the incident.