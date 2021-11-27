Ashwin Test wickets total: R Ashwin in vicinity of surpassing Wasim Akram, Harbhajan Singh and Shaun Pollock

Ravichandran Ashwin Test wickets: The ace Indian spinner is on the verge of going past some absolute greats of the game.

Ace India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is on the verge of both equaling and surpassing several absolute greats of the game in terms of most wickets in Test cricket.

Playing his 80th Test against New Zealand in Kanpur, Ashwin has already leveled with former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram (414) in the list of most wickets in this format.

Ashwin had achieved the feat after he picked the first wicket of the day in the form of New Zealand opening batter Will Young (95). In addition to being a memorable dismissal on a personal front, Ashwin also helped his team in breaking a 151-run opening partnership between Young and Tom Latham (89).

R Ashwin Test wickets

While one more wicket will take Ashwin past Akram, four more wickets will see him surpassing veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh (417). With the match being played at home, Ashwin has it in him to pick eight more wickets in this series (if not in this match). If the same happens, Ashwin will also go past former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock (421) in this list.

Ashwin, who started the ongoing match at the Green Park as the 15th highest wicket-taker in Tests, will end the series as the 11th highest wicket-taker if he outshines Pollock.

With India scheduled to play three Test matches in South Africa in December-January, Ashwin will have an opportunity of bettering former New Zealand captain Sir Richard Hadlee (431), former Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath (433), former India captain Kapil Dev (434) and former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn (439).

Having said that, the same will also depend on how many matches Ashwin will get to play in those three overseas Tests. During India’s previous overseas tour of England earlier this year, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was preferred over Ashwin as the only specialist spinner in the Indian XI.

After the South Africa tour, India will play Test cricket in February-March when Sri Lanka will tour India for a two-match Test series to be played in Bengaluru and Mohali. Irrespective of whether Ashwin plays in South Africa or not, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the 35-year old bowler registers a significant jump among highest wicket-takers in Test cricket by the end of this season.