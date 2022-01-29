Australian Cricket Awards 2022: Mitchell Starc and Ashleigh Gardner grabs top honours at the event

Australian Cricket Awards 2022: The annual Australian cricket awards took place to award the best performers of the 2021 season.

Cricket Australia announced the annual Australian cricket awards on Saturday. Mitchell Starc and Ashleigh Gardner bagged the top awards at the event.

The Aussie men’s calendar was heavily occupied by T20Is in 2021, with just five tests and 3 ODIs. Mitchell Starc won the prestigious Allan Border Medal for his presence across all formats. Starc played all the tests of the Ashes, whereas he was also a part of the T20 World Cup squad. The fact that he didn’t play in the IPL, Starc also went on the Bangladesh and West Indies tours. He marginally defeated Mitchell Marsh by just one vote. Starc also won the ODI player of the year with 11 wickets in three ODIs.

Mitchell Marsh won the T20I player of the year award, where he was fantastic throughout. Marsh scored 627 runs from 21 T20 games, whereas he was influential with the bowl as well. He also played a vital role in Australia’s T20 World Cup reign. Travis Head won the test player of the year award. Travis Head won the Man of the Series award in the Ashes, and it was enough for him to grab the honours. Head also won the Domestic player of the year.

In the Women’s division, Ashleigh Gardner won the Belinda Clark Award. She became the first indigenous female cricketer to win this award. Alyssa Healy won the ODI player of the year award, whereas Beth Mooney won the T20I player of the year. Ellyse Villani was the best domestic cricketer of the year.

