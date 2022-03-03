BAN vs AFG pitch report today: Sher-e-Bangla pitch report for 1st Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I

BAN vs AFG pitch report today: Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla stadium will host the first T20I between Bangladesh and Afghanistan on 3 March 2022.

Bangladesh won the ODIs against Afghanistan, and they would want to replicate the same in the T20Is too. However, the Afghan side has been a sensation in the shortest format of the game. Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla stadium will host the first T20I between Afghanistan and Bangladesh on 3 March 2022.

Bangladesh have lost their last eight T20Is, and they would want to improve the record. Tamim Iqbal has been missing, but they have some senior players. Shakib al Hasan is the lead all-rounder, whereas Mushfiqur Rahim is also back in the squad in the team. Mustafizur Rahman has bowled well for the hosts, whereas they have some quality backups too.

Afghanistan is looking like a new unit in this series. Some of the names have retired, whereas they have dropped some too. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai will take care of the top-order, whereas the spinners will again be the strength. Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, and Qais Ahmad make a great combination.

The pitch at Dhaka’s stadium has been heavily spin-friendly in the past. In 2021, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Australia toured Bangladesh. This pitch is very famous for its slow nature and shot-playing is quite tough on this track. All sets of batters have struggled here, but the pitches were decent in the Bangladesh Premier League.

Bangladesh secure an unassailable 2-0 ODI series lead against Afghanistan! They have also topped the ICC Men’s @cricketworldcup Super League table (powered by @MRFWorldwide) 💥 pic.twitter.com/CG5czoCBHx — ICC (@ICC) February 25, 2022

145 runs has been the overall average T20I score at this ground. In the last ten games, six times the chasing team has won the game. Although being a day game, batting first also won’t be a big deal for the teams.

The curators of the Chattogram ground added extra grass on the pitch to negate the spin of Afghanistan. In terms of the spin department, the Afghan team is one of the best in the world, and they will certainly enjoy bowling on Dhaka’s wicket.