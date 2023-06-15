“Banda Yamraj Se Milke Bhi Aa Gaya”: With Rishabh Pant Recovering Well, Fan Questions Jasprit Bumrah’s Extent Of Injury

Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant have not taken part in any cricketing action this year. (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

Reacting to a video posted by India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant on Wednesday where he seemed to assure his well-wishers of a speedy recovery process, a particular fan has raised questions on the extent of India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah‘s back injury.

As per latest media reports, the southpaw batter has been recovering surprisingly well at the National Cricket Academy where he is undergoing his rehabilitation process post a successful knee surgery. While he has been constantly posting pictures and videos of his recovery, the fact that Bumrah is not coming up with such assurance posts is clearly going against him.

While Pant last played during India’s tour of Bangladesh in December, Bumrah has missed India’s international fixtures since last September when he played a couple of home T20Is against Australia.

Regardless of the injury timeline, fans and experts have dearly missed the duo’s services during the most recent global tournaments namely ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and ICC World Test Championship 2021-2023 final.

With Rishabh Pant Recovering Well, Fan Questions Jasprit Bumrah’s Extent Of Injury

Pant, who leads Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, had posted a video of him climbing the stairs by amalgamating two before-and-after clips few months apart. While he is seen in visible pain in the first video, he climbs the stairs rather comfortably during the transitioning video.

Fans have expressed their happiness on his amazing progress, but have also made sure to take a dig or two on Bumrah’s nature and extent of injury in the process.

“Ye bumra ki kaun si injury hai jo theek nhi ho rhi, ye Banda yamraj se milke bhi aa gya khelne ke liye ready [What is with (Jasprit) Bumrah’s injury that it is refusing to heal? This guy (Rishabh Pant) is ready to play even after meeting the God of Death].”

For those unaware, Bumrah has been suffering with a back injury since August last year when he was ruled out of Asia Cup 2022. The fact that he underwent a back surgery in New Zealand three months ago was enough testament on the seriousness of his injury.

When Will Jasprit Bumrah Return?

As per a recent report by ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah is presently at the NCA in Bengaluru for his recovery. The report says that the fast bowler is on physiotherapy and has begun some light bowling workouts which is expected to increase with time.

Post the back surgery, the 29-year-old was expected to start bowling in August and possibly be ready in time for ICC Cricket World Cup later this year. Whether or not he will regaining match fitness by the Asia Cup (beginning August 31), only time will tell.