Bangalore Chinnaswamy Stadium weather report: Current weather in Bengaluru IND vs SA 5th T20

Bangalore Chinnaswamy Stadium weather report: The SportsRush brings you the weather update in Bengaluru for IND vs SA 5th test.

India will be up against South Africa in the 5th T20I of the 5-match T20I series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. After losing the first two games, the Indian team has won two games on the trot, and the series is brilliantly poised at 2-2.

The way Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya are batting is excellent, whereas the bowlers are also in a great rhythm. South Africans started the series on a brilliant note, but they are in under pressure now. This match promises to be a thrilling one at the Garden City.

Bangalore Chinnaswamy Stadium weather report

Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium is set to host the series decider, but all the eyes will be on the rain gods in this match. This time of the year is quite common for rains in Bengaluru, and the same is the case on the day of India vs South Africa’s fifth test.

According to Accuweather, the rain will definitely play a part in the fifth T20I match. Before the start of the match, there is a 51% chance of rain at around 5 PM, so the toss can get delayed if there are showers before the match. At 7 PM, the chances of rain are 51% again.

The chances of rain will fluctuate between 34% to 51% throughout the day’s play. So, it won’t be a surprise if there are multiple rain breaks in between the match. However, the drainage facilities of this ground are one of the best in the world, and getting the ground ready won’t be an issue if weather permits.

As always, the temperature in Bengaluru will stay pleasant between 23 to 25 degrees Celsius, but the humidity can go up to 94%, which will make the job of the players quite difficult on the pitch.