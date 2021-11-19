BBL 2021-22: Perth Scorchers signs English duo of Laurie Evans and Brydon Carse for upcoming Big Bash League

BBL 2021-22: Perth Scorchers have signed the English duo of Laurie Evans and Brydon Carse for the BBL11 season.

The 11th edition of Big Bash League is set to start from 5th December 2021. Defending champions Sydney Sixers will be up against Melbourne Stars in the first game of the season.

With the season about to start, the teams are finalizing their squads for the upcoming season. The finalists of last season, Perth Scorchers have announced two overseas signings. They have already sealed the signature of Kiwi batsman Colin Munro earlier.

BBL 2021-22: Laurie Evans and Brydon Carse signs for Perth Scorchers

The English duo of Laurie Evans and Brydon Carse will be playing for the Scorchers in BBL11. This is going to be their first-ever BBL stints.

In the T20 Blast, Laurie Scored 298 runs in T20 Blast, whereas Carse also bowled. Evans is a versatile middle-order and has scored over 4300 T20 runs in his career. Carse managed to play for England this season, where he scalped six wickets in three ODIs.

Both of them expressed their delight in signing for the Scorchers in BBL11.

“I am chuffed to bits to be given the opportunity to play for the Scorchers this summer, they are a really successful team in the Big Bash,” Evans said.

“The Big Bash is certainly a tournament the world looks at as one of the biggest and I’m just really grateful to be given the opportunity to be a part of it.”

“The Scorchers have been one of the top teams in the Big Bash for a number of years and to have the opportunity to play at Optus stadium in front of Scorchers fans will be special,” Carse said.

“The squad has a lot of depth in all departments and I’m very confident that we can go all the way – it’s exciting.”

✌️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🖊🔥 The @ScorchersBBL land a pair of Englishmen for #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/i048RsEITf — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 19, 2021

Adam Voges, head coach of Perth Scorchers also expressed his delight on the signings.

“Laurie is a top player who will bring versatility, power and experience to the team, he is a great competitor, and we look forward to welcoming him to the Scorchers,” Voges said.

“Brydon is an impressive young talent who can make an impact with both ball and bat and has the ability to take the game away from any opposition.”