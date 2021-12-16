BBL 2021-22: Perth Scorchers to not play any home BBL 11 game at Optus Stadium due to Covid-19 restrictions

BBL 2021-22: Perth Scorchers will not play any game in Perth this season due to Western Australia border restrictions.

In disappointing news for the Perth Scorchers, the team will not play any homes games in the tournament. The border restrictions of Western Australia will open in February 2022. In this season, Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat game has already been played in Perth. However, the emergence of the Omicron variant in New South Wales has changed the scenarios. Already, the Perth vs Adelaide game was moved to Sydney from Perth.

Perth Scorchers have been cruising in the ongoing Big Bash League so far. They have won all three of their games in the tournament, and are at the top of the table. After winning their initial two games, Perth welcomed Mitch Marsh, Tymal Mills, and Josh Inglis for their third game. They smashed the Hurricanes at their home by 53 runs and continued their domination. The duo of Mitchell Marsh and Tymal Mills had a massive impact on the game.

BBL 2021-22: Perth Scorchers games moved to East Coast

Perth Scorchers were set to play their next game on 20 December against the Hurricanes at their home. However, that game will now be played at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart. The Scorchers will take on the Melbourne Renegades for their Boxing Day clash on Sunday 26 December at Marvel Stadium, and return to Docklands on Thursday 30 December to face the Melbourne Stars. The team will then take on the Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers on Wednesday 5 January and Thursday 6 January respectively, with a venue still to be determined.

Our star recruit Tymal has a message for you all in Perth #MADETOUGH #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/mqIcLzWidk — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) December 16, 2021

Christina Matthews, Western Australia CEO has expressed her disappointment on the same.

“We are extremely disappointed for our Members and fans who love coming to the Scorchers match days and cheering on their team at Optus Stadium,” Matthews said.

“Unfortunately, the border restrictions and the League’s inability to change fixtures has meant we have had to relocate our home matches to continue our season.”

The Last Ashes 2021-22 test was also set to be played in Perth, but it got canceled as well.