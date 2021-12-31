BBL news today: Is BBL on tonight? At what time will Strikers vs Thunder Big Bash match start?

Is BBL on tonight? The game between Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder is under dark clouds after four positive cases in Thunder camp.

The future of the ongoing BBL is under dark clouds. Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars game was postponed due to a Covid positive case in the Stars camp. It is now revealed that a total of 15 positive cases are now found in Melbourne Stars camp. Seven players of the Stars are positive, whereas there are eight staff members as well.

In all likeliness, the game between Melbourne Stars and Perth Scorchers on 2nd January is set to get postponed as well. It is worth noting that the Stars have to face Melbourne Renegades on 3rd January, whereas they will face Adelaide Strikers on the 7th January. Even in the Australian national team, Travis Head has been tested positive and is ruled out of the Sydney Test. Australia have added Nic Maddinson, Mitchell Marsh, and Josh Inglis as covers to the side.

Is BBL on tonight?

Adelaide Strikers are set to host Sydney Thunder at the Adelaide Oval on 31 December 2021. However, Covid has again arrived as a nemesis for the game. It is now official that a total of four players of Sydney Thunder players are tested positive for Covid. All four players are now undergoing 7-days of quarantine. All the players of Adelaide Strikers are negative, and they don’t have any issues.

It is now confirmed that the game will go ahead as scheduled . However, The game can be played with the Level-5 protocols. This will be the first time that any competitive game will be played under such strict conditions.

Game 🔛 The league would like to thank the Strikers, Thunder and SA Health for their hard work today to ensure this match can proceed as scheduled 🙌 #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/7x0WzEaTnA — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 31, 2021

The Sydney Thunder players will not be allowed to celebrate together, whereas they also can’t go close to the Strikers players. While batting, the Thunder players can’t sit together in a group of more than three players. These steps will be taken to avoid the risk of mass spreading. Sydney Thunder will be forced to place a weakened side.

Cricket Australia is doing everything to continue the tournament. They are now looking to add a bunch of add-on players from grade cricket in order to continue the tournament. However, those players will have to serve the mandatory quarantine period. The cancelation of the tournament will be the last step by the board.