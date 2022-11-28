BCCI selection committee list: List of applicants for BCCI new senior men’s selector post

November 28, 2022 was the deadline set by the BCCI to accept applications for the post of new selectors for the India senior men’s team, and there are a host of names to have shown keen interest in the same.

For those unaware, the BCCI had, a few days ago fired the entire selection committee including chief selector Chetan Sharma post India’s poor show in the Asia Cup and then the T20 World Cup 2022, where they were decimated by England in the semi-final by 10 wickets.

As per the guidelines, the five member selection committee would comprise of candidates within the age bracket of 60 years, must have played “a minimum of 7 Test matches or 30 First Class matches or 10 ODI and 20 First Class matches”, and finally should have retired from all forms of Cricket at least 5 years ago.

BCCI selection committee list: Who are the new applicants?

As per Kushan Sarkar, who covers the sport for India’s premier news agency PTI, 17 former cricketers have reportedly submitted their applications for the post of new selector, the deadline for which closed today.

North Zone: Maninder Singh, Atul Wassan, Nikhil Chopra, Ajay Ratra, RS Sodhi.

East Zone: Shiv Sunder Das, Prabhanjan Mallick, RR Parida, Subhomoy Das, S Lahiri, Saradindu Mukherjee.

Central Zone: Gyanu Pandey, Amay Khurasiya.

West Zone: Salil Ankola, Samir Dighe, Vinod Kambli.

South Zone: Kanwaljit Singh.

As per ESPNCricinfo, Nayan Mongia has also submitted his application for the post.

Can Chetan Sharma re-apply for the post of new selector?

A total of three members – Chetan Sharma, Harvinder Singh, and Sunil Joshi from the recently sacked selection committee are eligible to reapply for the post.

While the fourth selector in Odisha’s Debasis Mohanty, who has already completed his five-year term as a selector can no longer apply, Sunil Joshi has reportedly decided to not contest for the same again.

The post of the fifth selector from the West Zone has been lying vacant since last year, after Abbey Kuruvilla’s tenure ended post the T20 World Cup 2021.