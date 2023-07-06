Ben Duckett Height: How Tall Is The English Batter?

In addition to having made a name for himself for his batting, England batter Ben Duckett is also famous among fans for his height. One of the shorter modern-day batters, Duckett doesn’t let the same become a hindrance in his primary cricketing role.

Instead he uses it to his advantage to make the most of the challenge at hand. It is worth of a mention that the shorter batters are generally good in playing drives. The lower center of gravity of shorter players may result in better balance and agility. They are quicker on the field as well.

Legendary Indian batters Sachin Tendulkar (5′ 5”) and Sunil Gavaskar (5′ 5”) are two of the greatest ever cricketers to play the game. Both of them were not tall but successfully punished bowlers across decades. Duckett, who is a little bit taller than them, is nowhere near in terms of achievement but the second innings of his international career seems promising by all angles.

Ben Duckett Height

Duckett’s height is around 5′ 7″ and he is certainly one of the shorter English cricketers. There is no confirmation about his weight, but it is said to be around 70 kg. Once Duckett said that he found it so tough to find perfect cricket shoes because of the smaller size of his feet.

The difference between him and his opening partner Zak Crawley is often discussed across social media platforms. Crawley, who stands at 6′ 5″, is 10 inches taller than Duckett. However, both of them complement each other very well. In a photoshoot ahead of Ashes 2023, Duckett hilariously decided to stand on the arms of a bench in the back row.

Readers must note that Duckett got a lot of attention because of his height before a one-off Test against Ireland at Lord’s last month. Standing between Crawley and veteran pacer Stuart Broad, Duckett’s face wasn’t spotted by a camera but he took all the amusing comments on social media like a sport.

Disadvantages Of Short Height In Cricket

The shorter batters, however, tend to struggle a bit in the shortest format of the game. It has been observed that the taller batters hit the ball harder due to their larger levers and reach. That said, batters like Rishabh Pant and David Warner have proved that height is not that much of an issue for supremely talented players such as them.

The bigger height results in a larger bat swing which is helpful in hitting big sixes. Apart from the attacking point of view, some shorter batters could also find it tough against short balls. Having said that, depending on individual preference, some shorter batters who are good against the short ball can even convert good-length deliveries into short balls because of their height.