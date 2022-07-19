Ben Stokes ODI debut: Where was Ben Stokes born? Ben Stokes birth place

Ben Stokes ODI debut: The SportsRush brings you the details of the ODI debut of Ben Stokes and the birthplace of the all-rounder.

English all-rounder Ben Stokes is playing his last ODI match against South Africa at the Riverside Stadium in Chester-le-street. Stokes surprised everyone by announcing his retirement from ODI cricket at the age of 31. There is an ODI World Cup next year, and his move surprised everyone.

Ben Stokes has played 104 ODIs for England, where he has scored 2919 runs at 39.45, whereas he has also scalped 74 wickets with the ball. After the retirement of Stokes, many cricketers have wished him well.

Ben Stokes ODI debut

Ben Stokes made his ODI debut against Ireland in 2021 at Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin. It was not a memorable debut for Stokes as he could manage to score just 3 runs in 10 games, and he did not bowl a single over as well in the match.

Despite a slow start, Stokes slowly became the main of England’s team and won some of the matches on his own for the side. He was awarded the Man of the Match in the 2019 ICC World Cup final against New Zealand. He was also voted the Player’s Player of the Year award at the PCA Awards in 2013.

Ben Stokes birth place

Stokes plays cricket for England, but he was born in Christchurch, New Zealand. His father, Gerard Stokes was a rugby league player and coach. Stokes and his family moved to England when his father was appointed as the coach of Workington Town rugby league club. He was just 12 years old at that time.

Stokes was selected in England’s squad for the 2019 U-19 World Cup at the age of 19. He also made his first-class debut in 2010 for Durham.

Surprisingly, he was nominated for the New Zealander of the year award when England defeated New Zealand in the final of the 2019 World Cup, and he was awarded the player of the match. Stokes was involved in the infamous boundary incident in the finals.