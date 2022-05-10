Cricket

Best bowling figures in IPL history: IPL best bowling figures

Best bowling figures in IPL history: IPL best bowling figures
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Hitman is having some bad luck": Yuvraj Singh predicts Rohit Sharma to do 'something big' amid poor IPL 2022 form
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Best bowling figures in IPL history: IPL best bowling figures
Best bowling figures in IPL history: IPL best bowling figures

Best bowling figures in IPL history: Jasprit Bumrah bowled the fifth-best bowling spell in the…