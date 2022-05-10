Best bowling figures in IPL history: IPL best bowling figures

Best bowling figures in IPL history: Jasprit Bumrah bowled the fifth-best bowling spell in the history of the Indian Premier League.

In the 56th league match of Indian Premier League 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Mumbai Indians by 52 runs in order to keep their campaign alive. Mumbai Indians lost the match, but Jasprit Bumrah bowled a brilliant spell, and he won the Player of the Match award as well.

Jasprit Bumrahs scalped five wickets by conceding just 10 runs in his quota of ten overs. He took the wickets of Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson, Sunil Narine and Pat Cummins.

Best bowling figures in IPL history

West Indian pacer Alzarri Joseph has recorded the best bowling figures in the history of the Indian Premier League. During IPL 2019. Joseph scalped six wickets by conceding just 12 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. The spell of Joseph helped Mumbai to register an easy win.

Pakistani players just played in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League, and Sohail Tanvir made his mark in that tournament. Playing for the champions Rajasthan Royals, Tanvir scalped 6 wickets by giving away just 12 runs against Chennai Super Kings at the SMS Stadium in Jaipur.

Disappointed with last night’s result but a memorable evening nevertheless 💯 pic.twitter.com/rdhJR46uBU — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) May 10, 2022

Australian spinner Adam Zampa, who went unsold in the IPL 2022 auction has the third-best bowling figures in the IPL history. Zampa was playing for Pune in the IPL 2016, and he dismissed six batters of Sunrisers Hyderabad at the expense of just 19 runs. Anil Kumble scalped 5 wickets for just 5 runs in the IPL 2009.

It is interesting to note that there are seven pacers in the top-10 bowling figures in the Indian Premier League history. Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Ankit Rajpoot are the Indian pacers in the list, whereas Andre Russel, Sohail Tanvir, Alzarri Joseph and Lasith Malinga are the overseas players.