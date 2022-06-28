Birmingham Test match results India list: India all match results in Test cricket at Edgbaston

Birmingham Test match results India: The England-India imminent Test match has all ingredients of a blockbuster contest.

An England vs India Test match has it in it to be keenly followed across the globe any day of the year in modern-day cricket. Hence, the craze and excitement will multiply manifold times during the imminent one-off England vs India series-decider Test match.

In addition to being played in the middle of an English summer, Birmingham Test from July 1 will also be played in the middle of England’s newly-adopted batting strategy reaping record-breaking fruits in Test cricket.

Therefore, it wouldn’t be surprising if England and India put on display a blockbuster Test next month. Readers must note that the rescheduled fifth match of the series will be played on the back of India leading England by 2-1.

If truth be told, both the teams wouldn’t be relying on the series scoreline primarily because of the fact that captains, support staff and thought-process have changed since these two teams’ last meeting 10 months ago.

Birmingham Test match results India list

In the 130 Test matches that England and India have played over the decades, England have won on 49 occasions as compared to 31 Indian victories. As far as playing in England is concerned, the hosts have won 35 matches in front of only nine Indian wins.

Speaking particularly of Edgbaston, India have never won a Test match at this venue. India, who have won eight and lost five out of their 13 white-ball matches in Birmingham, would be longing to register a maiden Test victory here.

Thank you Leicester ✌️Birmingham awaits ⏳ pic.twitter.com/OC8u6xjECx — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 26, 2022

Match 1 – England beat India by 132 runs in 1967

Match 2 – England beat India by an innings and 78 runs in 1974

Match 3 – England beat India by an innings and 83 runs in 1979

Match 4 – Match drawn in 1986

Match 5 – England beat India by 8 wickets in 1996

Match 6 – England beat India by an innings and 242 runs in 2011

Match 7 – England beat India by 31 runs in 2018