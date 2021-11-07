Cricket

“Bitter pill to swallow”: Mark Boucher shows disappointment on South Africa’s exit on NRR in T20 World Cup

"Bitter pill to swallow": Mark Boucher shows disappointment on South Africa's exit on NRR in T20 World Cup
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"I was just having some fun today": Chris Gayle confirms that he hasn't retired yet from International cricket
Next Article
"Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball out here playing 2k": Twitter terms the Bulls backcourt as the Bash Brothers following their highlight play against Joel Embiid and co
Cricket Latest News
"Bitter pill to swallow": Mark Boucher shows disappointment on South Africa's exit on NRR in T20 World Cup
“Bitter pill to swallow”: Mark Boucher shows disappointment on South Africa’s exit on NRR in T20 World Cup

Mark Boucher has labeled South Africa’s exit on NRR as brutal, the side knocked out…