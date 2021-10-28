“Black lives have mattered since I was born”: Quinton de Kock apologise and agrees to take knee in the ICC T20 World Cup

After a controversial set of events, Quinton de Kock has agreed to take a knee and will play in the upcoming T20 World Cup games.

De Kock was one of many South African players who have not been taking the knee before the game. The knee has been taken to support the BLM movement, which is solidarity towards fighting racism. Before the West Indies game, the South African board made it mandatory for all players, but Quinton de Kock refused. Due to this, de Kock was removed from the team.

The South African board did issue an official statement for the same. “Cricket South Africa (CSA) has noted the personal decision by South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock not to “take the knee” ahead of Tuesday’s game against the West Indies,” the statement read.

Quinton de Kock apologise for his actions

Quinton de Kock has now apologized to his teammates regarding his stance about not taking the knee. de Kock explained his decision by saying that it was a feeling “like my rights were taken away when I was told what we had to do in the way that we were told.”

Quinny has revealed that he had a talk with his teammates, whereas he is now ready to take a knee as well. By this, he has made himself available for the rest of the tournament for the South African side. He finally released an official statement regarding the same.

Quinton de Kock statement

“I never ever wanted to make this a Quinton issue” de Kock’s statement read. “If me taking a knee helps to educate others, and makes the lives of others better, I am more than happy to do so.” Quinton said, “didn’t understand why I had to prove it (his feelings on antiracism) with a gesture.”

He also explained his personal racism journey with respect to his family.

“For those who don’t know, I come from a mixed race family.”, de Kock said.

“My half-sisters are Coloured and my stepmom is Black. For me, Black lives have mattered since I was born.”

“The rights and equality of all people is more important than any individual. I was raised to understand that we all have rights, and they are important.”

The availability of Quinton de Kock is certainly a huge boost for South Africa’s world cup journey.