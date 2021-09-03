“Brain fade moment”: Moeen Ali plays horrible shot off Ravindra Jadeja to gift his wicket at The Oval

Moeen Ali plays horrible shot: The English vice-captain’s shot selection was questionable in the first innings of the fourth Test.

During the second day of the fourth Test of the ongoing India’s tour of England at The Oval, England vice-captain Moeen Ali made a mess of the hard work done by him by literally gifting away his wicket.

It all happened on the second delivery of the 68th over when Ali showed first signs of taking on India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. In what was a full and wide delivery, Ali aimed at slogging Jadeja but ended up playing a nothing shot to get out.

Having terribly mis-timed the ball, Ali ended up hitting the ball in the air towards India batsman Rohit Sharma at cover. With Sharma completing a simple high catch, Ali walked back to the pavilion after scoring 35 (71) with the help of seven fours.

Coming in to bat at No. 8 in the 47th over, Ali played really well before his last ball today. The highlight of Ali’s innings will doubtlessly be him scoring a back-foot punch and a pull, both against India fast bowler Umesh Yadav, to collect four runs.

On the back of Ali’s 71-run partnership for the seventh wicket alongside Ollie Pope, England have strengthened their position by gaining a 36-run lead in the first innings at tea on Day 2.

With Pope and Chris Woakes set to resume the English innings in the evening session, the hosts would be hoping for them to build on their lead.

Moeen Ali plays horrible shot off Ravindra Jadeja to gift his wicket at The Oval

How Twitterati reacted:

That was brain fade moment for Moeen Ali. Ravindra Jadeja gets his first wicket of the match. Now, Virat Kohli can brag about Jadeja dismissing a left hander!#ENGvsIND — امت AMIT CHAUDHARY (@amit_tweet) September 3, 2021

Moeen Ali harakiri gives India unanticipated opening to finish off England innings. Pope and Moeen were taking a toll of flagging attack till the latter lost his head — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 3, 2021

Was that @markbutcher72‘s second dismissal of the day? Was on air discussing Moeen Ali’s ability to murder spin in the shorter formats earlier… — Ali Martin (@Cricket_Ali) September 3, 2021

For more cricket-related news, click here.